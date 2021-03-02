Frustrated with your job? But don’t try using drug to get over your anger annoyance or disappointment. It can make you get addicted to it. Several studies have suggested that persons with substance use disorders have lower frustration tolerance. But frustration could also increase drug use and addiction says a new study. Most studies have focused on three aspects of substance use disorders: craving impulsivity or habit. The new study published in the journal Psychopharmacology is one of the few studies that have examined the role of frustration and substance use disorders. Not able to get the channel on the