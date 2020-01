Does diet influence mental health? To find evidence, a group of researchers recently reviewed the existing research into nutrition and mental health. They then concluded that although nutrition certainly does appear to have an impact, but “there are still many gaps in our knowledge.” They have published their findings in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.

Our brains need nutrients to function and they agree that diet might affect our mood. They also highlighted that the food we eat directly influences other factors that can impact mood and cognition, such as gut bacteria, hormones, neuropeptides, and neurotransmitters.

Many studies have demonstrated a relationship between certain nutrients and mental health. However, the reviewers say this type of study may not be able to determine if food itself is driving these changes in mental health. Mediterranean diet is a diet that has specially become popular during the past few years. The recent review also concluded that there is some relatively strong evidence to suggest that the Mediterranean diet can benefit mental health.

Meanwhile, you can also look at some foods that are believed to improve mental health and wellness.

Oily fish

Oily fish such as salmon, trout and prawns, contain a fatty acid known as DHA. DHA is an Omega-3 fatty acid, which many say can help improve memory, and boost brain health. Also, some say a diet high in Omega 3 fatty acids can reduce levels of anxiety.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries –they all are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants help repair cells, and fight inflammation caused by free radical damage. These antioxidants also assist in improving symptoms associated with anxiety and depression – some studies say.

Yoghurt

You already know that probiotics found in yoghurt can help your digestive system run smoothly. But a new study has stated that probiotics can also impact a person’s mental health. The brain-gut connection may explain it all. Probiotics can assist in lowering levels of stress, anxiety and depression.

Walnuts

A handful of walnuts may also do the wonders to keep your brain healthy. Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants, that can help inhibit oxidation in the brain and body. These nuts can also can help us grow new brain cells – some experts say.