Ever since Demi Lovato was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder in 2011 the singer has been dealing with a number of mental health problems. The “I Love Me” singer was also diagnosed with depression addiction and eating disorder. Talking about these issues openly has made the actress an inspiration for people who have been battling mental health conditions all their life. But sometimes things get too much to handle and succumb to the vicissitudes of life. Back in 2018 things became too overwhelming for the singer and she ended up having three strokes and a heart attack following a drug overdose.