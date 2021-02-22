Ever since Demi Lovato was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder in 2011, the singer has been dealing with a number of mental health problems. The “I Love Me” singer was also diagnosed with depression, addiction, and eating disorder. Talking about these issues openly has made the actress an inspiration for people who have been battling mental health conditions all their life. But sometimes things get too much to handle and succumb to the vicissitudes of life. Back in 2018, things became too overwhelming for the singer, and she ended up having three strokes and a heart attack following a drug overdose. Also Read - Attention night owls! Staying up late night can make you more prone to depression

Demi Lovato Reveals She Suffered Near-Fatal Overdose In 2018

Recently, Demi Lovato premiered the trailer for her upcoming documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil. In the trailer, it was revealed that the "Confident" singer experienced a near-death experience in 2018 when she was just 25 years old. After six months of struggling to keep her addiction under control, Lovato relapsed. She was in the hospital for a week, dealing with complications like extreme nausea and high fever.

In the trailer, she says, "I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said I had 5-10 more minutes. I've had a lot of lives, like a cat. I'm on my ninth life, and I'm ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music."

At a Television Critics Association panel, Lovato said the ordeal left her with mental and physical damage. “I was left with brain damage. I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots in my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions, and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again,” continued Lovato. “I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side, and the therapeutic side internally, and I did a lot of work after that… just not physical.”

Demi Lovato Speaks About Here Struggles In Her Songs

The 28-year-old singer, who has struggled for years with drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness and self-harm. She has even talked about the same in some of her songs. For instance, her song “Sober” was her admitting that she had relapsed after being sober for years. However, she overdosed only a month after a month of releasing this song. Following this, she released a song called “Anyone,” which talks about how she fell into the depths of her addiction and lost her connection to the one thing she loves – music.

The series, Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil is scheduled to premiere on March 23, 2021, at the SXSW 2021 Film Festival.