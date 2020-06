Actress Deepika Padukone, who herself had fought depression and opened up about the condition much earlier, reacted to Danish Sait’s tweet.

Everything feels more challenging when you’re dealing with depression. After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, many people, including celebrities are talking more seriously about this psychological disorder while opening up about their own mental health conditions. Recently, well-known comedian Danish Sait opened up on Twitter about how he has been battling depression. He has said that he has been pursuing therapy and taking anti-depressants to deal with this mental health challenge. Also Read - Sushant Rajput was battling depression: Here's what your body tells you about this mood disorder

After coming across the comedian’s post, actress Deepika Padukone, who herself had fought depression and opened up about the condition much earlier, reacted to Sait’s tweet saying, “It is extremely heartening to see so many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness.”

It is extremely heartening to see soo many of you coming out and sharing your experience with mental illness. https://t.co/BDArEVZ36b — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 15, 2020

In clinical psychology, depression refers to a mood disorder characterized by feelings of sadness and loss of interest in otherwise favourite things that last for more than 2 weeks. It is likely to affect your functional life and persist for weeks, months. It is a medical condition which also manifests through anger, sense of loss, low self-worth and hopelessness. Here are some tell-tale signs of depression that you need to watch out for.

Hopeless outlook

This mood disorder that affects the way you feel about life in general. Having a hopeless or helpless outlook, worthlessness, self-hate and other factors like these are the most common symptoms of depression.

Lost interest

A loss of interest or withdrawal from activities which you once looked forward to is yet another sign of major depression. It can take the pleasure or enjoyment out of the things you love.

Increased fatigue and sleep disorders

Depression often comes with a lack of energy and an overwhelming feeling of fatigue. It can be among the most prominent and difficult symptoms of any depressive disorder. It can also lead to insomnia or excessive sleepiness.

Changes in appetite and weight

Bodyweight and appetite can fluctuate for people living with depression. Some people will have an increased appetite and gain weight, while in some cases it is the exact opposite.

WAYS TO DEAL WITH DEPRESSION

Depression is a condition that demands medical intervention. You may also need to seek psychological counselling to deal with it. However, there are certain things that you can do to help yourself and manage depression better.

Build a support network

One of the most important things you can do to help yourself with depression—other than medication and therapy—is to develop strong social support. We know that it seems almost like an impossible task for you but it is extremely necessary to open up and talk about your state of mind to someone you trust. Knowing that you can count on your loved ones can go a long way in improving your depression.

Reduce your stress levels

According to some studies, stress is one of the major causes behind depression. When you’re under stress, your body produces more of a hormone called cortisol which can be a contributing factor behind depression. Therefore, try stress-relieving yoga poses like Easy Pose (Sukhasana), Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana), Wide-Legged Standing Forward Bend (Prasarita Padottanasana).

Improve your sleep cycle

Sleep and mood are related. According to several estimates, people with major depressive disorder experience sleep disturbances. Therefore, good sleep hygiene could be key to improving both the quality and quantity of your snooze time. Try turning off your gadgets at least an hour before you go to bed. Use dim light to read a book or engage in some relaxing activities. Aromatherapy and having warm milk before going to bed can be good options.

Improve your eating habits

A growing body of research shows that your food habits can impact your state of mind. For example, processed foods and the ones with high sugar impact your mind negatively, making you restless. They can also aggravate your stress reactions. So, make sure you avoid these two food groups and include more fruits and vegetables in your diet. Nuts, fish and meals cooked with olive oil can improve your cognitive health while helping you fight better with depression.

Practise positive thinking

Depression doesn’t just make you feel bad, it can also cause you to think more negatively. Changing the way you think can improve your mood. Take professional help to unlearn negative thinking. Your therapist may suggest cognitive behavioural therapy to help you deal with depression. Look for self-help books and apps, to start thinking positively.