rolonged indoor stay with very little scope for physical activity or socialization with peers from the same age group is a leading cause of depression in students.

Mental health issues have grown multifold during COVID times with all age groups under duress, especially for children, the impact has been even worst. The symptoms of mental health issues are largely ignored as temper, tantrums, laziness, disobedience, etc. until the problem becomes very severe. The major problems children face these days are: Also Read - COVID-19 Positive Children: Homecare Guidelines For Your Child To Prevent Serious Illness And Transmission

Anxiety

Anxiety is due to exams, their repeated postponement, and online nature of it. Both these things breed uncertainty and are unprecedented. This results in restlessness, panic attacks and negative preoccupations Also Read - Pregnancy During Pandemic May Take a Toll on Your Mental Health: Harvard Researchers Explain Why

Depression

Prolonged indoor stay with very little scope for physical activity or socialization with peers from the same age group is a leading cause of depression in students Also Read - Spanking Can Affect a Child’s Brain Development: Here are Better Alternatives Parents Can Try

Increased social media time, and increased screen time

This has been identified as a trigger to more anxiety and depressing thoughts. It stimulates the feeling of isolation, comparison, and constant barge of negative news in the media. Video fatigue and burnout has also been found in many cases

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

This is also observed in cases where there are major interpersonal issues at home like substance abuse, domestic violence, or constant anger outburst

Emotional overreacting

Children do this to compensate for feelings of sadness, boredom, and isolation

Feeling of abandonment

This happens as peers are not available and, at times, parents are also busy with their jobs and other chores

Indulgence in harmful behavior

This includes binging, playing video games of violent nature, unregulated pornography consumption

Identifying mental health issues in children

The most important step is to identify mental health issues in children. A few of the red flags are:

Persistent disturbed sleeping patterns

Constant anger outbursts

Irritability

Isolation on regular basis

Lack of focus on anything

Excessive biting of nails, etc.

What you can do

As parents and teachers, you can take proactive steps to help your children. The below listed steps will go a long way in protecting the mental health of children.

Most important thing parents can give is their undivided attention and time. This makes the child feel more accepted. The chances are higher that he/she will open up and express their feelings.

Understanding that crises are the best opportunities to inculcate cognitive flexibility and innovative thinking.

To accept that each student has different tolerance levels to withstand stress or anxiety.

To be an empathetic listener.

Convert work into playful tasks for children and reward them accordingly. Eg: household chores should be converted into games that children can complete. This will help them in developing skill sets.

Ensure they get good sleep and eat well. Teach them self-compassion and give them a free hand to express their feelings at the dinner table every day.

And if issues persist, don’t hesitate to consult a mental health professional who might recommend therapy and medicines, if required.

Don’t rely on quacks or non-scientific treatment forms in such a crucial time.

(This article is authored by Dr. Sagar Mundala, Mental Wellness Expert, Healthspring)