Mental health issues have grown multifold during COVID times with all age groups under duress especially for children the impact has been even worst. The symptoms of mental health issues are largely ignored as temper tantrums laziness disobedience etc. until the problem becomes very severe. The major problems children face these days are: Anxiety Anxiety is due to exams their repeated postponement and online nature of it. Both these things breed uncertainty and are unprecedented. This results in restlessness panic attacks and negative preoccupations Depression Prolonged indoor stay with very little scope for physical activity or socialization with peers from