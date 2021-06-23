The addiction to shopping is real. Many might mask it under the thin veil of ‘retail therapy’ but there is more than meets the eye when dealing with this medically classified psychological issue. Also known as the Compulsive Buying Disorder or Oniomania this pathological need to buy was first described clinically in the early 20th century. Where many experts are at conflict over whether to call it a real addiction here are a few signs to know whether you are ‘Rebecca Bloomwood’ from ‘The Confessions of a Shopaholic’ and how you can kick the habit. Understanding the addiction The current