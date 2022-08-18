Brain Fog, Epilepsy And Seizures: What Are The Effects Of Covid-19 Infection?

New research discoveries about covid harmful effects on the surface of the brain.

Research is being done continuously regarding the effects of covid. Recent research shows that people who have recovered after infection with covid-19 remain at high risk of mental disorders, dementia and similar conditions for at least two years. The study is published Wednesday in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal. In addition, researchers from the University of Oxford found that anxiety and depression are more frequent after covid than other respiratory infections. But brain fog, epilepsy, seizures and other chronic mental and brain health disorders have increased after a covid infection, even after 24 months.

Neurological Conditions Linked With Covid-19

Paul Harrison, professor of psychiatry and lead author of the research, said that the research results are essential to patients and health services. Because this suggests that new cases of neurological conditions associated with covid-19 infection are likely to occur long after the epidemic subsides. Along with this, the study also outlines what can be done to prevent and treat these conditions.

Research-Based On 1.25 Million Patients

TRENDING NOW

The research has been concluded based on descriptions of more than 1.25 million patients. The study adds that the virus can cause profound damage to the central nervous system and increase the burden of dementia. Earlier in March, Oxford researchers reported that even a mild case is associated with brain shrinkage, equivalent to a decade of normal ageing.

Children Vs Adults: Who Gets More Affected?

The research included information ranging from children to the elderly. The data on 14 neurological and psychiatric diagnoses from the TriNetX electronic health records network also revealed eighty-nine million patients. In addition, the research found that children were less likely to be diagnosed with most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses post-covid than adults.

Furthermore, unlike adults, they were not at increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders. Glyn Lewis and Jonathan Rogers from University College London have made the first attempt to examine the lingering and uneven psychiatric and neurological consequences of COVID in a large dataset.

RECOMMENDED STORIES