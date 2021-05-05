Do you agree that men are unable to express themselves as freely as women? Indian men have broken this stereotype during the pandemic. Compared to women more men have called the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s mental health helpline to unleash their bottled-up feelings during the Covid-19 pandemic. The BMC-Mpower1on1 a 24X7 helpline which was launched in April 2020 has so far clocked over 72000 calls and surprisingly 70 per cent of the callers are men. Most calls from men were related to job security and health Mpower Chairperson Neerja Birla revealed on Wednesday. The BMC and Mpower 1 on 1