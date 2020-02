According to a new study, the use of marijuana may give you false memories. In fact, just one hit of the drug double people’s number of false memories of a virtual reality scenario, say researchers of this study at Maastricht University, The Netherlands. They also added that a false memory is one that never took place may but be in your mind due to suggestions from other people. They reiterate that ‘we are all prone to the formation of false memories. But the susceptibility for false memory, however, increases with cannabis. Under cannabis, users can easily accept fake truths for true memory’.

This study raises serious concerns. In countries like the United States where marijuana has been recently legalised, such false memories may affect people’s live, both professional and social. It may also increase criminal activities.

Other risks of marijuana

Marijuana can affect your health adversely and some of these risks may be quite severe. Let us take a look at a few of the risks of marijuana. Young adults and pregnant and nursing women are at particular risk. Let us take a look at a few of these health risks.

It can adversely affect mental health

Marijuana’s effects on your mental health is well known. But most people think that these effects are temporary and once the effects wear off, things will go back to normal. But this is not so. Long-term use of this substance has serious adverse effects on your mental health. It can bring down your Intelligence Quotient by as much as 8 points. This loss is irreversible. Even if you give up the habit, your IQ will not go up to the previous level. It is also known to cause depression and anxiety. It can induce psychotic episodes and lead to suicides. According to a study at the University of Michigan Health System, it can even dampen your reward response.

Its effect on physical health

Besides affecting mental health, marijuana can also affect your physical well-being. It has an effect on your coordination and reflexes. You may also suffer from mobility problems in the long run. According to research at the European Society of Cardiology, marijuana use is associated with a three-fold risk of death from hypertension. It can also affect your respiratory health. It also increases the risk of premature birth and stillbirth and cognitive impairment in babies born of mothers who used this substance while pregnant.