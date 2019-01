According to the World Health Organization (WHO), gaming disorder is defined in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as a pattern of gaming behaviour digital-gaming or video-gaming characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences. This is why the Gujarat government has issued a new circular banning students from playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in schools. Hence, if you are hooked to online games and feel anxious, depressed, raged, fatigued and negative all the time, then, you should give up your habit of online gaming which is the culprit behind your health issues. Here we explain to you the harmful effects of gaming and how you should get rid of it at the earliest.

Here are few signs of online gaming addiction

• You will end up spending more than required time to fulfil your desire of playing those online games.

• You may fail to carry out your personal and professional responsibilities.

• You may become aggressive if you play violent games.

Keep in mind these negative effects of gaming addiction

It can affect the functioning of your brain

According to Dr Sagar Mundada, consultation Psychiatrist, healthspring, Mumbai, “Today, many schools and college going children are addicted to PUBG and other games owing to which they are unable to concentrate on studies. They also avoid schools and colleges and this is worrisome.”

Behavioural changes

If you continuously keep on playing violent games, you may experience negative emotions. “You will become aggressive, irritable and violent and may also hit your family members or friends. It may also hamper your day to day activities. Remember that you should take it up only as a recreational activity and online gaming should not become a necessity,” warns Dr Mundada.

Health problems

“In case you are addicted to online gaming, you may also develop poor sleep habits as you would be busy with your late night gaming sessions and this can leave you fatigued,” explains Dr Mundada. Furthermore, you will avoid being physically active and will deviate for healthy eating habits. You may give up your food or end up frequently snacking which can lead to nutrition deficiencies and may put your health at risk and become obese as well. It can also invite headaches, back and neck problem. Thus, it is essential to deal with it at the right time.

Social issues

Your online gaming addiction can cause social isolation. Yes, we are not kidding here! As the addiction worsens, you to spend more time playing it and less quality time with friends and family. Even though, people who are hooked to online gaming may claim that they have friends they will still feel lonely, depressed and isolated. “This is so because people are so much involved in playing that they fail to take out time to go out and meet friends,” says Dr Mundada.

It can take a toll on your relationships

“Gaming addiction can also spoil your relationships as if you engage yourself in playing the game for a longer period of time, your family members may try to limit your screen time. In turn, you may try to hide while playing the game or you may end up becoming aggressive and even hitting your family member,” highlights Dr Mundada.

Solutions to overcome gaming addiction

It is imperative to help people to kick off their online gaming addiction. “Conducting workshops in schools and colleges can help children to give up on online gaming. It is necessary to make them understand the consequences of online gaming addiction. This is how they will become mindful towards themselves and the people surrounding them. We should also create a taboo around online gaming. For example, if 10 out of 15 children will say that online gaming addiction can ruin your health then one who wants to get into it may think twice before falling prey to it,” suggests Dr Mundada. Seek professional help, opt for therapies and medications suggested by the expert to control withdrawal symptoms, if you are already addicted and want to get rid of your addiction.