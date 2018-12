A report published in Lancet Neurology journal in 2018, revealed that from 1990-2016, India witnessed nearly 2.9 million cases of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia case and nearly 1.4 lakh deaths arising from the problem. According to the result, the number of people who have Alzheimer’s and other dementia in 2016, globally increased from 20.2 million in 1990 to 43.8 million. Now, worldwide the fifth most common cause of death is dementia and the second most common one after the coronary heart disease in the age group of 70 and above.

Watch out for the top risk factors for dementia

Stroke

According to the World Health Organisation, every year, 15 million people have a stroke. Globally, around 50 million people suffer from dementia and this number expected to almost double ever 20 years. By 2050, the number is expected to reach 131 million. The figures are alarming and a matter of concern. Now, a new study by the University of Exeter Medical School which analyzed data on stroke and dementia risk from 3.2 million people around the world, found that a stroke can increase the risk of dementia. The connection between stroke and dementia was persistent even after taking dementia risk factors like blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease in an account. This new research, which is published in the leading dementia journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, found that dementia risk is increased by 70 per cent due to the history of stroke and recent strokes more than doubled the risk. Thus, improvements in stroke prevention and post-stroke care may be helpful in keeping dementia at bay. The characteristics of stroke like the location and extent of brain damage may help explain the difference in dementia risk observed between studies and according to some suggestions, following a stroke, the dementia risk may be higher for men. The findings suggested that this figure could be even higher, and emphasize the importance of protecting the blood supply to the brain when trying to reduce the global burden of dementia.

Pre-eclampsia

Pre-eclampsia is a fatal condition in which a pregnant woman may tend to develop abnormally high blood pressure (hypertension) and other complications. It can take a toll on about 3-5 per cent of pregnancies and can be harmful to both, the mother and baby. A recent study published by The BMJ today finds that pre-eclampsia is linked with an increased risk of later dementia, mainly vascular dementia, which is caused owing to the reduced blood supply to the brain and the reason behind this is – diseased blood vessels. Identifying a history of this condition can help physicians to spot women who might benefit from early interventions like managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

These are 5 risk factors of dementia

1: Diabetes

A steeper decline in mental function is seen over time in the middle-aged people suffering from diabetes than compared to the non-diabetic peers. According to the study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in 2014, if the sugar control is worse the drop in mental capacity is sharper. Follow healthy lifestyle modifications like eating a well-balanced diet, exercise and manage your blood sugar levels along with medications if you have diabetes. Your brain is fueled by sugar so the overtreatment of diabetes can cause damage as well.

2: Sleep issues

For the healthy functioning of your brain, you will have to sleep peacefully. And sleep-disordered breathing owing to which one wakes up several times during the night, gasping for breath can damage your cognitive function. This condition has been associated with sleep apnoea by various studies amongst older people to increased mental impairment. Try to get a sound sleep at night and this will enhance your brain health.

3: Smoking

Tons of research observed that smokers are more at the risk of developing dementia. The more you smoke, the higher is your risk of suffering from dementia. Whereas, if you give up on smoking your risk of suffering from dementia is the same as if you haven’t smoke ever.

4: Alcohol consumption

According to few studies, light drinking may protect your brain but heavy or binge drinking can lead to stroke and dementia. Try to limit your alcohol consumption to improve your brain health

5: Depression

Many studies revealed that your dementia risk may be doubled due to depression. Moreover, people suffering from depression who were also diagnosed with high blood pressure were thrice at the risk of suffering from dementia. Exercise, socializing and opting for activities which you like can help you deal with depression.