Adults who have low fruit and vegetable intakes have a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder – reveals a new study.

The researchers also suggested increase in body fat as another factor for anxiety disorder. They found that as levels of total body fat increased beyond 36%, the likelihood of anxiety disorder was increased by more than 70%.

In addition to diet and body composition measures, the prevalence of anxiety disorders also differed by gender, marital status, income, immigrant status and several health issues.

It indicated that women are more vulnerable to anxiety disorders than men. The prevalence of anxiety disorders was higher among singles than those who were living with a partner. People with low income had anxiety disorders than their richer peers. Individuals with three or more health conditions had fivefold the prevalence of anxiety disorders in comparison to those with no chronic conditions- the study noted.

Signs that you are suffering from anxiety disorder

Anxiety disorders can be managed with proper help from a medical professional. But you need to first recognize the symptoms to find a solution. Here are some common symptoms of an anxiety disorder.

Excessive Worrying

It is one of the most common symptoms of an anxiety disorder. If the worrying occurs on most days and persists for at least six months, you need to seek professional help.

Feeling Agitated

People with anxiety disorders may also experience a rapid heartbeat, sweating, shaking and dry mouth. This type of arousal may continue for quite a long time.

Restlessness

Restlessness may also indicate that a person is suffering from an anxiety disorder, especially if it occurs frequently. It is especially common in children and teens.

Fatigue

Fatigue accompanied by excessive worrying can also be a sign of an anxiety disorder. However, becoming easily fatigued may also indicate other medical disorders such as depression.

Difficulty Concentrating

Majority of people diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder experience this condition. Studies suggest that anxiety can interrupt working memory, a type of memory responsible for holding short-term information. However, difficulty concentrating can also be a sign of an attention deficit disorder or depression.