Feeling depressed? Then, you shouldn’t miss this! You will be happy to know that aerobic exercise can help you to deal with depressive symptoms. Depression is characterized by persistently sad mood or loss of interest in your daily activities. It can lower your productivity and affect your relationships. It can make you feel anxious! You will not be able to do your real-world activities easily. But, now you can get rid of those symptoms of depression by opting for aerobic exercise. They will help you to de-stress and perk-up your mood.

Reportedly, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Depression and Anxiety, supervised aerobic exercises have large antidepressant treatment effects for patients who suffer from depression. Depression takes a toll on your mental and physical well-being. But, if you go for aerobic exercise you will surely get benefit from it.

Reportedly, researchers conducted 11 trials where 455 adult patients (18-65 years old) with major depression as a primary disorder were involved. And supervised aerobic exercise was performed 45 minutes approximately, at moderate intensity, 3 times per week, for 9.2 weeks and the findings will surprise you!

Reportedly, according to the findings, a significantly large overall antidepressant effect compared with antidepressant medication and/or psychological therapies was found on the patients in the trials conducted.

Reportedly, according to Dr Loannis D. Morres, of the University of Thessaly, in Greece, the study discovered that supervised aerobic exercise can support major depression treatment.

(With the inputs from ANI)