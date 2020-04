The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, has changed the way of the world, shutting down schools and offices, having us all locked up at home and limiting our resources. From 24th March, India is under complete lockdown, a government initiative to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has taken the lives of lakhs across the world. The good news is that the lockdown seems to have worked for us. In a recent statement, the Union Health Ministry mentioned that post the lockdown, COVID-19 cases have been doubling in 6.2 days instead of 3, which was the case prior to lockdown. But the bad news is, the COVID-19 infection, and the quarantine period, which it has brought upon us, has changed our definition of normal life. The ‘new normal’, characterised by panic, social distancing, work from home, loss of work, and house arrest (almost!) has triggered our psychological distress.

According to the estimates of a recent report by the Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS), India has witnessed a 20 per cent rise in mental illness cases amidst the coronavirus outbreak. In a recent interview with us, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist expressed her apprehension about an impending outbreak of mental health issues, which can follow the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, every cloud has a silver lining, runs the saying. If you’re able to cope with and survive this situation, you will come out much stronger as a human being. Our expert tips on six overwhelming lockdown life situations will help you stand tall amidst the these trying times.

Situation #1: The fear of catching and spreading COVID-19 infection

The urge to take control over the situation is our common response to any crisis or anxiety. So, while taking precautions against the COVID-19 infection by following the recommended protocols, our panic is increasing our craving for more information. There’s no denying that it is crucial to stay informed amidst an outbreak, but there’s a limit to your brain’s capacity. Information overload is mounting the panic too.

The right move: “We need to reduce our hypervigilance. Every time a new case comes up, the fear also spikes,” says Vaish. Shut your gadgets and give yourself a break from 24/7 news.Focus on what you should do and make sure that you’re doing them all. This will reduce the fear factor. Also, it is important to tell yourself that these are unusual times and the emotional upheaval you are going through is normal. “Don’t feel anxious about feeling anxious,” adds Vaish.

Situation #2: The insecurity of job loss

Many of us are under the fear that we may lose our jobs and business amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

The right move: “For anticipatory fear, proper information about the market scenario, can be your best weapon,” says Vaish. Speculation can actually lead to unreasonable fear. Talk to others in your field and colleagues for clarity. Also, learning body relaxation techniques will help a lot. “It has been proved by thorough research that stress and anxiety don’t last for long in a relaxed body. Make sure that you practise these techniques repeatedly through the day, especially when you feel scared.”

For people who have already suffered a job or business loss, the way to try and logicalize their chain of thoughts and reassure themselves by telling themselves, “This too shall pass.” It isn’t easy to get there. But conscious efforts can definitely help you. “In fact, people who have lost jobs can consider starting something new after the lockdown and utilize this break for ideation, planning and skill enhancement,” suggests Vaish. Also, look for potential future employers.

Situation #3: Living with an abusive partner 24/7

People living in a toxic relationship with their abusive partners are facing a tough time amidst the lockdown. They are experiencing increased instances of domestic violence, which is a mind-boggling situation for sure. “Going out for work gives people a respite from their abusive partners. The lockdown has robbed them of that much-needed break. Staying in a toxic situation for 24 hours is affecting their mental health,” explains Vaish. Abusive people are likely to turn more aggressive towaers their family when they are confined to their homes for so long, “This is because they are unable to vent out their frustration anywhere else than their partner,” says Vaish.

The right move: If you are being abused, avoid interaction with the abuser as much as possible because confrontation might worsen the situation and you won’t have anyone coming to your help amidst the lockdown. “Try your best to ignore and resist the urge to react to whatever is happening. This is likely to reduce the intensity of aggression after a point of time,” suggests Vaish. However, if things go beyond your control you need to call the cops.

Situation #4: Challenges of working from home

You must have dreamt of a work-from-home option for long. But now, when you are actually doing it, the challenges are seeming to be overwhelming. No support from domestic help, power cuts and slow internet speed is affecting your productivity and prolonging your work hours. Also, having too many things to do both on the work and domestic front is affecting your focus, leading to stress and anxiety. “The situation is particularly difficult for working mothers, because they don’t have the support of nannies now,” says Vaish. Attending to kids while working is a real challenge. “Even when husbands pitch in with taking care of kids and household chores, they are pretty much clueless about how much needs to be done. Moreover, they also have their work,” says Vaish.

The right move: Whether you are living alone or in a family set up, scheduling your home and office work right is the key to take stress out of work from home. “Couples need to set ground rules for who’s doing what. Tally your work schedule with that of your partner and decide accordingly,” suggests Vaish. Remember, it is okay to let go of certain tasks in times like this. Don’t feel guilty about them. An overwhelming sense of responsibility can take a toll on your mental health. Make a list of the top most important domestic and office tasks and set timelines for each. This will help you manage your time better, improve concentration and alleviate stress too.

Situation #5: Unavailability of treatment for pre-existing depression

People who were suffering from mental health issues like depression are finding this situation extremely difficult. “This is because they are confined to their houses and not getting access to medicines. In many cases, the prescription cannot be renewed without seeing the patient physically. So only teleconsultation doesn’t always help,” adds Vaish.

The right move: Stay connected with your psychiatrist. “If your psychiatrist can’t prescribe a medicine without meeting you, then ask him to recommend an online psychotherapist,” suggests Vaish.

Situation #6: Anxiety about depleting stock of essentials

This is another cause of concern amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Lack of availability of essentials is a reality the lockdown has inflicted on us. But unfortunately, it has been worsened by panic buying. While it is necessary to ensure sufficient stock of essentials, panic only adds to your own distress apart from depriving others of resources.

The right move:Here again, planning is the key. Make a list of necessary ingredients and calculate the quantity for a week. Also, check your kitchen stock well before going for your grocery shopping.