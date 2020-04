According to the UNICEF data since most of the schools are closed, children are not able to step and lead a regular life which included following a schedule of playing, meeting their friends and even stepping out of the house

With above 20 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 1.3 lakh deaths all over the world, governments have sealed borders and shut down schools and offices to contain the spread of this extremely contagious disease. The panic of catching the virus, coupled with the lockdown has affected our lives in more ways than one, restricting our movement, limiting our stock of essentials, and more importantly, making us lonelier than ever. All these have a deep-rooted psychological effect not only on adults, but kids too. According to the data released by UNICEF (The United Nations Children’s Fund), more than 1.5 billion children and young people are affected by the closing of schools in 188 countries. This is almost 90% of the global population of students. This whole scenario is making kids more irritable, anxious, stressful and even insecure. Here are four factors that are robbing your kids of their happiness. Help them feel amidst the lockdown. Try to be happy together.

Kids are missing their school environment

As already mentioned, schools have been shut to protect kids from the deadly novel coronavirus. Though online classes are being conducted, children are missing the real classroom environment. Real-life

interaction with classmates and teachers and interesting school events used to be part of their daily routine. Child psychologists are of the opinion that small kids find a comfort zone in routine. It makes them feel secure. So, the impact of this sudden, unexpected break from daily school activities is making them restless from within.

What you can do: Make them your little one speak to his classmates more often either through phone calls or video calls. See if you can arrange for virtual playdates with them at regular intervals.

They are unable to go out at all

The landscape of a child’s playtime is now dotted by screens not greens. They are anyway confined to their homes, hooked to a tab or mobile or a gaming console. But under normal circumstances, regular school, extra-curricular activities, occasional playdates, playing in a park on weekends, and eating out with parents used to keep them active and happy. Now, as the scope of these activities is completely gone, their screen time has increased. Reams of research prove that this leads to several behavioural issues in kids including depression, and even violence.

What you can do: Take your little one out for a walk in your balcony or backyard at least twice a day. Also, start exercising together. Pretend play sessions also help in handling toddler meltdowns.

Children are feeling neglected

Your kids are not used to seeing you home throughout the day. But under normal situations, when you are home, you try to spend most of your time with them. But this situation has changed as you are working from home. In fact, your work hours have also increased, thanks to

power cuts, slow internet speed and the necessity to do household chores in the absence of a domestic help. All these make your child feel neglected despite you being around them 24/7. A study published in Child Development found that heavy digital technology use by parents is linked to behavior issues in children. Your work stress also percolates down to your children, making them anxious, irritable and insecure.

What you do: Talk to your kids and explain that you will have a work time every day even when you are home. Help them get habituated to your work from home situation. Also, you need to plan your day better so that you can spend enough quality time with your little ones.

The overall atmosphere of panic is rubbing on to kids

The COVID-19 pandemic is making us all live in panic. You, as a parent, are always going through the additional fear of passing the virus on to your kids. Remember, your state of mind has a strong and direct impact on the mind of your little one. So, it is very likely that your fear has also rubbed on to him and he, like you, is also experiencing a similar emotional fallout.

What you can do: First, you take charge of your own fears. Make sure that you are follow the necessary protocols to keep yourself and your child protected. This will give you some sort of assurance. Once you have a better control over your emotions, you will be better able to reassure your child too. Try to make him feel safe by talking to him and teaching explaining him how he can protect himself from the infection.