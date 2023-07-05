Menstrual Hygiene: How Startups Are Improving Access To Period Care With Eco-Friendly Tilt

Feminine hygiene startups are challenging societal taboos by creating bold advertisements that directly address the questions and concerns of customers. Read on to know more.

Menstruation, a natural phenomenon experienced by nearly half of the global population, has historically carried the weight of stigma and shaming. Insufficient menstrual hygiene management (MHM) facilities, encompassing vital elements like sanitary napkins, menstrual awareness, clean toilets with running water, and disposal facilities, contribute to approximately 23 million girls in India alone dropping out of school annually. Fortunately, a new wave of startups in the feminine hygiene realm has emerged as catalysts for change, driven by a determination to dismantle obstacles and enhance access to period care. Leveraging technology, collaborating with experts, crafting impactful advertisements and more, these startups are ushering in a revolutionary shift in societal perception and approach towards menstruation. Here's how:

Promoting Sustainable and Eco-friendly Options

Pioneering startups in the feminine hygiene industry are championing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions for period care. They are actively educating the public about the environmental consequences associated with conventional period care practices and advocating for the adoption of environmentally conscious alternatives like menstrual cups and reusable cloth pads. IMARC reports that the Indian market for biodegradable sanitary napkins reached a value of approximately $10 million in 2020, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.40 percent between 2021 and 2026. By placing sustainability at the forefront, these startups are not only enhancing access to period care but also playing a significant role in nurturing a healthier planet.

Harnessing Technology for Awareness

Startups in the feminine hygiene space leverage technology to create awareness and educate the masses about menstrual health. They use social media platforms, websites, and mobile apps to share engaging content, debunk myths, and promote healthy practices. By harnessing the power of digital marketing and social media influencers, these startups reach a wide audience, especially younger individuals receptive to digital platforms. Furthermore, they utilize audio and video platforms like podcasts, YouTube, and webinars to openly discuss menstrual health and empower menstruators to make informed choices.

Collaborating with Experts for Comprehensive Information

To ensure accurate and comprehensive information, feminine hygiene startups are collaborating with experts like gynaecologists and women's health professionals. These partnerships facilitate the creation of educational content that specifically caters to the unique needs and concerns of menstruators. Additionally, by joining forces, thought leaders in the feminine hygiene industry and feminine health experts are effectively educating women about their bodies and the importance of using safe and hygienic products. This shared knowledge also fosters a sense of agency and enables menstruators to take control of their menstrual health.

Online Marketplaces for Convenient Access

Feminine hygiene startups are bridging the accessibility gap by establishing online marketplaces for period care products. These platforms provide a discreet and convenient way for individuals to access a diverse range of menstrual products. By removing the embarrassment and inconvenience often associated with purchasing period care items in traditional retail settings, these startups are ensuring that menstruators have easy access to the products they need.

Creating Bold Advertisements to Destigmatize Menstruation

Feminine hygiene startups are challenging societal taboos by creating bold advertisements that directly address the questions and concerns of customers. These advertisements normalize the conversation around menstruation, promoting acceptance and understanding. By openly discussing menstruation and addressing common concerns, these new-age startups are helping to destigmatize periods and encourage more open dialogue within society.

Bottom Line

While transformative efforts of startups in the feminine hygiene space are breaking down barriers and improving access to period care, to achieve lasting change and ensure widespread impact, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including governments, to come together and take action. It is even essential for governments to prioritize menstrual health and hygiene in their policy agendas, allocating resources to improve access to menstrual hygiene management facilities in schools, public spaces, and marginalized communities. By incorporating menstrual education into school curricula and implementing initiatives that provide free or affordable period products, governments can significantly contribute to dismantling barriers and promoting menstrual equity. Moreover, public-private partnerships can facilitate the development of innovative solutions, while collaboration with experts can ensure the provision of accurate information and appropriate guidance.

(This article is authored by Ms Sujata Pawar, Co-founder and CEO at Avni- A Feminine Hygiene and Menstrual Healthcare Brand)

