Menstrual Hygiene: Dos And Don’ts You Should Follow For A Healthy Period

Menstrual Hygiene: Dos And Don’ts You Should Follow For A Healthy Period

What should you do and not do during your periods? Here is a complete list of dos and dont's for healthy and happy menstruation.

Did you know it is important to know how staying hygienic is a vital thing to keep in mind when you are on your period? Let's check how you can ensure a healthy and hygienic menstrual cycle.

Menstruation is a process in which a woman's body releases blood and other material from the lining of the uterus at intervals of about one lunar month from puberty until menopause. According to the experts, on average, a woman menstruates for roughly 7 years of her lifetime. Therefore it is important that a woman knows how to keep her body healthy and happy during those few days of the month. Here is a list of dos and dont's that you need to follow shared by Dr Shilpa Agarwal, Consultant Gynaecology & OBGY.

Dos

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addressing the spread of germs is essential to the health of our youth, our schools, and our nation. Here is a list of Dos during periods that you must follow:

Having a positive attitude towards menstruation is very important. Women should be able to openly discuss menstrual problems and issues Availability of adequate water and sanitation is very important Change sanitary pads frequently. With average blood flow, it should be changed 6-8 hourly. Wiping perineal area from front to back after passing urine or stools or during menses. Drying the perineal area after washing is important Wash hands before and after changing the sanitary pads or any other materials Keep the perineal area dry and clean during menses and otherwise also Dry undergarments under the sun Vaginal wash can be done with normal soap and water You can use warm water if possible Drink lots of fluids during menses and otherwise also Empty your bladder frequently You can exercise during menses if you are comfortable Eat healthy diet If any severe pain during menses can use hot water bags for relief Also with a doctor's prescription, you can safely take some medications Engage yourself in some activity which also reduces dysmenorrhea Try different sanitary products available after discussing them with your doctor like reusable pads, menstrual cups, tampons etc Discuss with your health care provider if any fever or vaginal discharge Keep a menstrual diary to enter your menses dates If using reusable pads, wash them properly and dry them under the sun Awareness, access, and disposal three very important parameters The availability of dustbins, water, separate toilets for girls, and sanitary pads is a must.

Dont's

Having a positive attitude towards menstruation is very important Not only the woman herself but the whole family should support her during menses It should be considered a normal body process and not something which is bad or some type of sin No restrictions should be imposed on menstruating female They should not be made to sit separately or sleep on a mattress separately. No restrictions on going to the temple or going to the kitchen Don't use unclean sanitary pad materials Don't keep the sanitary pad beyond 8 hrs even if there is no bleeding. Don't use tampons when the blood loss is very minimal No unsafe disposal of used sanitary materials No frequent vaginal douching No fancy products are needed for vaginal wash Not to carry the spare sanitary pad in your bag or purse as it can get infected as the purse is full of germs You can carry it after wrapping it in clean paper Not to use fancy sanitary pads available example once with fragrance etc as it might involve the use of chemicals