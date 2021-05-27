Pre-Menstrual Syndrome or PMS is a set of symptoms that many women experience during menstrual cycles, usually before the period starts. The condition causes emotional, physical and behavioral changes such as excessive mood swings, bloating, weight gain, acne, etc. PMS is a natural process which takes it course differently on different people. In a population-based study, 91% participants reported atleast one symptom of PMS. Popping pills each month to manage these symptoms can harm your health. Now you can get relief from these menstrual symptoms by just chewing plant-based gummies, without any side effects. Celebrating the Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Healthy Company is presenting PMS Relief Gummies. “This is our small token of appreciation for all the women in our lives,” said the company co- founder Ackshay Jain. Also Read - Menstrual cramps: Expert-approved exercises for dysmenorrhea

Poor menstrual hygiene is one of the major causes of Reproductive Tract Infections (RTI’s), which contributes significantly to female morbidity in India. Sadly, menstruation still remains a huge taboo because of high rate of illiteracy, poverty and lack of awareness about menstrual health and hygiene. To highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene, Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28 every year. The day is dedicated to raise awareness about the challenges women and girls face due to menstruation, fight stigma, and educate girls about menstruation. Also Read - Do you get unbearable period pain? Get yourself evaluated for endometriosis

A delicious way to deal with PMS symptoms

The Healthy Company, a Gurugram-based superfoods and AI health venture startup, has come up with PMS Relief Gummies to help you manage your stress, soothe your cramps, prevents bloating, clears out your skin, elevate your mood, and boost your metabolism. The gummies are made with 100% natural superfoods like Chasteberry, Dong Quai, Vitamin B6, and Lemon Balm, that have been clinically tested to manage PMS. The delicious heart shaped gummies come in the flavour of Berry Blast. It is 100 % vegan and contains mere 9 kcal and no gelatin, the company claims. Also Read - 5 foods that can make your menstrual cramps worse

How do ingredients in PMS gummies help you

Chasteberry: The supplement helps reduce physical symptoms like breast tenderness, bloating and fluid retention, and psychological symptoms like depressed mood and irritability.

Dong Quai: Dong quai is a plant, the root of which is used to make medicine. It helps relieves symptoms such as hot flashes. It is also a wonder herb for the female system. It’s a multi-purpose remedy used to treat menstrual cramps, lack of menstruation, frequent menstruation, menopausal hot flashes, and balancing female reproductive processes.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B-6 is involved in the production of neurotransmitters, which play a big role in your moods. It regulates serotonin and norepinephrine in your body, which are two mood-boosting and stress-relieving hormones. Daily consumption of vitamin B-6 supplement helps with many of the psychological symptoms of PMS as well, including moodiness, irritability, and anxiety.

Lemon Balm: It contains certain compounds that increases gamma-amino butyric acid (GABA)–a neurotransmitter that reduces anxiety, irritability and depression– which tends to be lower in women with premenstrual syndrome. It has mildly sedating compounds, which curb stress, restlessness and improve sleep – which, in turn, boosts mood and daytime energy and reduces sensitivity to pain. It improves mood, concentration and memory by binding to certain receptors in the brain It also reduces flatulence, indigestion and digestive cramping by calming the digestive tract.

The Vitamin B6 and antioxidants in the gummies also promote cell regeneration, which in turn helps in clearing out all your breakouts and give you glowing skin. The powerful extract of Vitamin B6 helps in reducing bloating caused by fluid retention, and an adaptogenic blend of berries helps to control the adverse effects of PMS on mood, the company added.

How to use it

According to the company, one should take the gummy thrice a day – before breakfast, lunch, and dinner – and you see visible transformation within a week.

“Tolerating PMS makes life hard for a woman, and we understand that. Researching about this persistent condition in women, we came up with PMS Relief Gummies. It is our small token of appreciation for all the women in our lives,” said Jain.

Gummies are safe and clinically tested product where they have shown to have great results for women who have used them without any side-effects, he added.