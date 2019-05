The importance of hygiene for good health doesn’t need to be reiterated. But maintaining hygiene during periods becomes all the more important. However, in a country where in a country where a vast majority of the female population doesn’t have access to toilets, it becomes nearly impossible to maintain the necessary hygiene standards. Moreover, in rural India, most women still use clothes during menstruation as they do not have access to low-cost sanitary napkins, tampons or menstrual cups. These issues, along with the taboo associated with periods and lack of information on ways to handle the physical symptoms that come with this natural bodily function necessitated the institution of Menstrual Hygiene Day. The observance of this day started from the 28th May of 2014 by the Germany-based NGO WASH United. Every year, this annual observance day revolves around a theme. This year, the theme is ‘It’s Time for Action’. With this theme, WASH United urges governments, funders, and other global institutions to be more proactive in spreading awareness about menstruation, promoting the importance of hygiene during periods, making low-cost napkins available to women destigmatising this biological process.

Over the last couple of years, a lot has been done to stop period shaming and educate women about menstrual hygiene. Actions like making low-cost sanitary napkins, movies like PadMan, campaigns like #HappyTo Bleed, #YesIBleed and #PadManChallenge and influencers like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Maneka Gandhi—all have contributed to India’s menstruation movement. However, there’s still a long way to go. On this Menstrual Hygiene Day, we tell you about certain period practices that you should avoid and shed light on the reasons behind the suggestion.

Using the same sanitary napkin for more than 6 hours, not washing yourself at regular intervals during your menstruation, using scented products for washing are examples of bad hygiene practices that you need to get rid of. If you don’t change your pad every 6 hours or tampons every two hours, you will run the risk of rashes, and infections. This is because the damp, moist environment around your vagina allows germs to thrive. Using synthetic feminine washes will also have the same effect. That is why, it’s better to wash the vaginal area frequently rather than using products with artificial fragrance. However, the washing technique has to be right. Do the cleaning from the vagina to the anus, not the other way round. This is because, germs from the anus may sneak into the vagina. Maintaining hand hygiene and disposing the pads after wrapping them well are also important to prevent the spread of infections. Additionally, make sure that you don’t change the brands of your napkins, tampons or menstruation cups too frequently. While following these suggestions will help you breeze through those days of the month, being aware of the infections that can be triggered by unhygienic menstrual practices will make you more cautious.

Infection of reproductive tract

Using contaminated ways of sanitation can act like a breeding ground for bacteria including E.Coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus etc. If your napkin or tampon isn’t clean, these germs can rapidly increase in number in your reproductive tract. They can finally enter the bloodstream from mucosal membrane, which is extremely permeable. If left unaddressed, this can result in complications like sepsis in extreme cases. Sepsis is a fatal condition. The unhealthy bacteria that lurk in your vaginal region may negatively impact the pH of the area and cause a change in the microflora of the area. This can make your vulnerable to the risk of developing bacterial vaginosis, a common vaginal infection.

Not changing sanitary napkin frequently also contributes to moisture retention and enables the growth of harmful microorganisms. Poor menstrual hygiene is intricately linked with several infection risks. According to Irise International, women who use something other than a disposable pad are more likely to suffer from urogenital infections or non-sexually transmitted infections.

Yeast infection

Candidiasis is the most common yeast infection which can occur due to poor menstrual hygiene. This infection is caused by a yeast known as Candida albicans, which is considered to be an opportunistic microbe. It can cause reproductive tract infections by disrupting the balance of the good bacteria and yeast in the vagina. When you do not use breathable underwear or change the sanitary napkin frequently, you become vulnerable to these kinds of infections. This yeast grows and increases in number in moist environment and during menstruation, the vaginal area remains moist for long. That is why using clean sanitary napkins and changing them after every six hours is advisable.

Urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infection is considered as one of the most prevalent forms of infection in girls and women who practise poor menstrual hygiene. It can lead to serious health risks. The infections occur when harmful bacteria enter the urinary tract and irritate the mucosal region. Some of the factors considered responsible for urinary tract infection include improper washing the vaginal region from back to front, not using lukewarm water for cleaning and applying unhygienic products like absorbents for cleaning.

Cervical cancer

According to a study published in The Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology of India, poor menstrual hygiene is one of the main reasons of cervical cancer. It is a type of cancer that occurs in the lower part of the uterus and is caused by Human Papilloma Virus. The disease is characterised by vaginal bleeding after intercourse, pelvic pain, watery and bloody vaginal discharge, etc. Every year in India, around 122,844 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, says a study published in the International Journal of Women’s Health.