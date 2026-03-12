Menstrual health matters: What science says about period myths

Menstruation is a natural process that women experience every twelve months of the year. A gynaecologist explains the science behind common period myths and the facts everyone should know.

Menstrual health is a topic that is surrounded by silence, stigma and deep rooted myths despite it being a normal biological occurrence which millions of women experience every month. Such myths, as perceived by healthcare professionals, would impact the perception of girls and women in relation to their bodies, hygiene habits, daily routines and desire to obtain medical help or not.

Why menstrual health matters?

It is important to note that replacing science with misinformation may cause confusion, shame and poor habits that influence the general well-being. According to Dr Shweta Wazir, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon, learning what science actually tells about common period myths can guide women to make wise decisions and ensure that they take good care of their bodies.

Myth 1: Women must avoid exercising during periods

Fact: The Gynaecologist states that light to moderate exercise during periods can help women to deal with pain. Choose to walk, stretch or even do simple yoga asanas to deal with cramps, mood swings and feeling tired. It is a well known fact that exercise enhances the circulation of blood and it can help to relieve the pain during the menstrual period.

Myth 2: Women must avoid taking shower during period

Fact: Dr. Wazir highlights that maintaining a proper hygienic during menstruation is crucial for every women during their period. Showering at regular intervals is also useful in ensuring that the body is clean and fresh, including alleviating cramps. To ease pain during menstruation, the doctor actually recommends warm water baths due to its ability to relax the muscles, easing pain and improve mood swings.

Myth 3: Women must accept silent suffering

Fact: Mild discomfort during period is common in most women, but extreme pain is dangerous and should be treated as soon as possible. Most of the women cannot endure that pain and can hardly engage in day-to-day activities which might require rest 2-3 days. According to the Gynaecologist some of the most causes of menstrual cramps are due to endometriosis, fibroids or infections. She suggests that in case menstrual pain is too intense then you should consult with a doctor for examining the underlying disease and take immediate treatment.

Myth 4: Women are impure during menstruation

Fact: For centuries menstaruation has been considered as a taboo and still today in some part of the nation women are being isolated, they are not allowed to enter temples, kitchens and even to sleep in their beds. Debunking this common myth in some culture, Dr. Wazir explains, "Menstruation is the body's way of shedding the uterine lining when there is no pregnancy." Instead she suggests to provide women with an inclusive setting both at home and even in the society.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.