Menstrual cycle linked to changes in heart rate, stress response and nervous system

New research suggests the menstrual cycle may influence heart rate, stress levels and nervous system activity, highlighting important changes in women's overall heart health.

Menstrual cycle linked to changes in heart rate, stress response and nervous system

A woman's menstrual cycle isn't only related to her mood, energy level or hormones, it could be linked to changes in how the heart and nervous system work together. It has been determined in recent studies that hormonal fluctuations throughout the various stages of the menstrual cycle can also impact the autonomic nervous system that regulates essential body functions including breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.

Researchers indicate that Heart Rate Variability (HRV) is an indicator that demonstrates heart response to nervous system signals, these changes can be measured through HRV. Good HRV typically correlates with the ability to deal with physical stress and adaptation to exercise.

What is the Autonomic Nervous System?

Autonomic nervous system is the automatic control system of the body. It comprises of two major components:

Sympathetic nervous system - fight or flight system.

When you are calm and resting, the parasympathetic system takes over; this system plays an important role in helping your body relax and replenish.

The systems are always operating in tandem, maintaining a healthy heart, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

How Hormones Affect the Heart?

Hormones like estrogen and progestins fluctuate throughout the menstrual cycle. Scientists say these hormonal changes may affect the heart's rhythm and affect the nervous system.

The study, published in the journal Annals of Noninvasive Electrocardiology, focused on women, each having a normal menstrual cycle, at various points during that cycle. The researchers found that there were significant differences in HRV between the follicular and the luteal phases. The study indicated that the response of the sympathetic nervous system is increased following ovulation during the luteal phase.

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On the other hand another study reported in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, found parasympathetic activity was greater in the period of proliferation and sympathetic activity was greater in the secretory or luteal phase.

Why Heart Rate Variability Matters?

HRV assessment, also known as Heart Rate Variability, is based on the variations in time between beats. Generally, higher HRV has been associated with improved stress management and cardiovascular health, according to experts.

The menstrual cycle-induced alteration of HRV has been suggested to account for women's responses during various phases of their periods, including:

Fatigue Palpitations Increased stress Sleep disturbances Reduced exercise performance

Several studies revealed that HRV decreases during the luteal phase which reflects greater nervous system stress.

What Experts Say?

Hormonal activity is important for women's cardiovascular status every time of life, and understanding each individual's cardiovascular health is important based on the above from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The experts state that these discoveries have significance, as they demonstrate that the menstrual cycle could in fact be linked to the function of the heart as well as a person's stress level and responses naturally. Considering these changes might allow better fitness monitoring, managing stress and sustaining even medical care for ladies.

There are a number of wearable fitness devices now starting to track HRV patterns and many women can experience a rise or fall in resting heart rate and recovery from effort when they entered into specific portions of their period.

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