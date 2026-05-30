Menstrual blood may help detect endometriosis without surgery, new study reveals

A new study suggests menstrual blood testing could help diagnose endometriosis without surgery, offering a simpler and less invasive way to detect the condition early.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 30, 2026 10:43 AM IST

Menstrual blood (Image AI Generated)

Doctors may now detect endometriosis without surgery thanks to the discovery of a new study indicating menstrual blood could be used for diagnosis. The study suggests that the method could help the future diagnosis of the condition.

The endometriosis is a disease in which similar tissue to the inside of the uterus develops outside the uterus. It may involve the ovary, fallopian tube, and pelvic disease which may present as a significant pelvic pain, dysmenorrhea, fatigue and infertility. Experts say many women delay getting a diagnosis for years because the gold standard at the moment is conducted through the lap.

How menstrual blood may help diagnose endometriosis?

A recent study published in the Science Partner Journal Researchindicates that the periodic discharge of blood has her own a signature of biological content that could help in the earlier detection of the disease. In the case of women with endometriosis, scientists discovered that the immune cells, inflammatory signal molecules and genetic markers they found in the blood differed from those of women who did not have endometriosis. The results may aid in a non-surgical diagnosis of endometriosis, a condition that otherwise requires an exploratory laparoscopy.

Menstrual blood can give a lot of information about reproductive health and is considered an 'accessible biofluid,' say researchers. Menstrual blood is natural blood that is naturally shed every month, so samples would be easier, safer and cheaper to gather than by invasive methods.

Why early diagnosis of endometriosis matters?

The study also highlights why early diagnosis is important. Endometriosis can be misdiagnosed or be dismissive as "period pain". 7-10 years is the total time period, spent by many women, attempting to find answers before they are treated. A late diagnosis can have an adverse impact on mental health, relationships and fertility as well as exacerbating symptoms and the condition.

Benefits of a non-surgical endometriosis test

Studies show that a test of menstrual blood may be particularly beneficial for young women or teenagers who may not fully want to have surgery. It could also enhance access to diagnosis in low resource areas where high-end diagnostics are not readily accessible.

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The results are encouraging but the test "is in its infancy," scientists report. It needs more extensive clinical studies to be widely used as a diagnostic test. Currently, researchers are trying to make these tests more accurate and reliable to find the endo condition in various women.

Growing research on non-invasive diagnosis methods

In recent years, there have been several research groups worldwide studying menstrual blood and other, non-invasive techniques to detect endometriosis. The improvements in their care could lead to a change in the need for surgery with a potential for earlier treatment for women in the future.

While further studies may be required, the study represents a positive step in female health care. In the future, a new type of menstrual blood testing may simplify the process of diagnosing endometriosis, speed it up, and not require any surgery.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.