What Diet And Nutrition Must Men Follow For Excellent Fertility Health?

Aside from the foods which improve male fertility, there are a few food groups men should avoid or steer clear from to avoid complications in male fertility.

Getting adequate nutrients by maintaining a balanced diet is crucial for men as it helps facilitate sperm health in terms of motility, morphology, DNA quality, and sperm count. Men often overlook these factors; however, men should be aware of what they consume and in what quantities because it contributes to the overall fertility rate and may also increase the chances of conceiving. Dietary habits are essential, and to ensure a healthy sperm rate, monitoring what should be included or avoided in the diet is necessary. What should a man eat to improve their male fertility? Explains Dr Nidhi Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna.

Nuts: Including nuts for the nuts ensures improvement in male fertility. Incorporating a variety of nuts in between meals, like walnuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and pistachios, helps in sperm development and function due to its natural antioxidants and essential fatty acids. Walnuts being rich in micronutrients have tremendous health benefits for sperms as it helps maintain the vitality, motility, and morphology of the sperms. Leafy greens: Adding leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, or sprouts is highly recommended due to their rich folate content, which is a critical micronutrient in the synthesis of DNA, helping in improving the quality of the sperm. Lean meats: incorporating lean meat, particularly red meat, is rich in zinc content crucial nutrient that helps increase the number of sperm in each ejaculation, improves the mobility of the sperm, and protects it from damage. Omega 3: Sperms comprise a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids which helps increase blood flow and enhances sperm quality. Food sources like kidney beans, walnuts, flaxseeds, or omega three capsules can help facilitate the required omega-3 for sperm health. Vitamin C: As a rich source of antioxidants, these vitamins help protect the cells from damage and may even improve sperm count and motility. Good sources of vitamin C nutrients include fruits and vegetables. Vitamin D: Besides sunlight being the source of vitamin D, other food groups include oily fish, red meat, liver, or egg yolks.

Aside from the foods which improve male fertility, there are a few food groups men should avoid or steer clear from to avoid complications in male fertility. A few of them include-

Caffeine: Consumption of caffeine in higher quantities than usual can result in DNA fragmentation and aneuploidy, which involves an abnormal number of chromosomes in a cell, failing conception or even miscarriage. Alcohol: Consistently drinking alcohol in large quantities can lower the hormone level that caters to sperm production, resulting in a decreased sperm count. Processed foods: Eating processed meat can contribute to reduced sperm count and decreased motility.

In Conclusion

Following a balanced diet is essential because sperm health is correlated to a man's body weight. Being overweight and underweight can result in poor sperm health and may cause mobility, shape, or vitality complications. Inculcating a change in dietary habits and lifestyle modifications can contribute towards producing healthy sperm, increasing the chances of a successful conception.

