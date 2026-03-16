Men’s mental health: Why acceptance is the first step to fighting depression

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: To eliminate the stigma of mental health, it is necessary to change the discourse of masculinity. E.g., emotional awareness, emotional vulnerability and solicitation are becoming as indicators of psychological strength.

Mental health discourse has experienced a considerable increase in recent years, but there is still little recognition of depression in men and insufficient understanding of the subject. Research indicates that numerous men who contend silently are usually motivated by social expectations that promote the virtues of silence and self-reliance. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), about 1 in 10 men suffer from depression or anxiety yet less than half seek professional assistance.

Mental health professionals think that it is not always the case that men are less susceptible to depression, but it is not identified or brought to treatment. The cultural values which depict a man as robust, stoic and emotionally restrained tend to put a man off to recognize his psychological suffering.

Reasons why men's mental health struggles are repressed

Several studies have indicated that the way men react to emotional stress is largely influenced by societal expectations. Some findings have shown that a large number of men are afraid to discuss their feelings since they are afraid that they will be seen as weak or will be mocked by the rest. A male mental health report commissioned by Priority Groupestablished that approximately 40 per cent of men have never discussed their mental health with anyone in many cases because they feel embarrassed, stigmatised or because they fear.

Also, not all men can name or explain their feelings or not. Rather than sadness or anxiety, men express their depression through irritability, anger, risk-taking behaviour or increased alcohol intake making their diagnosis more challenging. Professionals also mention that the most frequent stimuli that influence the psychological health of men are work stress, financial difficulties, and relationship problems.

Acceptance is the first step to fighting depression

Among the strongest measures to overcome depression is recognizing the fact that mental health is as significant as other illnesses. Mental health professionals insist that seeking help does not mean one is weak but it is a kind of self-care. Researchers have argued that men who are free to talk about emotional plight usually have better coping mechanisms, better relationships and enhanced health results.

Healthy ways men can treat depression

Check out some measures Dr. Anviti Gupta, Professor and Dean, Sharda School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Sharda University, recommended to assist men struggling to deal with depression and become happier:

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Talk about your feelings: Sharing with a friend, loved one or therapist may be helpful in relieving emotional weight and a sense of perspective Stay physically active: Exercise has been proven to elevate the mood and decrease the level of stress because they help to release the endorphin hormone and other happy hormones Build support networks: Good interpersonal bonds are significant for mental strength. The isolation can be minimized by spending time with supportive people Train stress-managing skills: Emotional responses and anxiety can be controlled with the help of meditation, breathing exercises and mindfulness practices Professional assistance when necessary: Mental health practitioners are able to offer evidence-based interventions like psychotherapy or drug use whenever it is required

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