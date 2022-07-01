- Health A-Z
Men's mental health is a silent crisis. This is because, though there is no difference as such between men and women and their mental health problems, men are more likely to suppress their problems. But, it is very important to come out of the closet and address the problems.
The major mental health issues in men include elevated rates of suicide, major consumption of drugs, or constant social pressure. Men make up for over 75 per cent of suicide victims in the United States, with one man killing himself every 20 -minutes. Men living in rural areas are more prone to committing suicide. Research indicates that many men engage in substance abuse as a response to stressful life transitions. Many men reportedly had negative experience in family courts, with data suggesting that only about 1 in 6 men have custody of their children with minimal visitation rights. Moreover, societal norms dictate that men don't cry, and this puts pressure on men to hide their emotions when what they really want is to speak out or heard.
Several factors increase the risk of mental health conditions and suicide among men. The following groups may be more at risk than others. They are:
Some of the most common mental health conditions among men are:
Depression is considered as a persistent low mood that interferes with everyday functioning worldwide and is one of the most common mental health conditions. Depression is most common in both men and women, but has become a bigger area of concern for Men.
Anxiety disorders are considered as intense and uncontrollable feelings of fear and worry. The most common type being the generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Although women are twice as likely to experience GAD, men are less likely to seek treatment for it and go for check -up.
Schizophrenia is a severe mental health condition wherein people do not interpret reality as it is, and are stuck in a loophole of repetitive pattern. They experience hallucinations, delusions, and other forms of disordered thinking. Schizophrenia mostly takes place in older people.
Early signs of Mental Health issues are:
There are several things a person can do to help a loved one who may be suffering from any mental health conditions. A few examples:
(This article is authored by Ms Ariba Khan, Founder, Jumping Minds)
