Men And Their Mental Health Problems: Learn How To Recognise This Silent Crisis

The major mental health issues in men include elevated rates of suicide, major consumption of drugs, or constant social pressure.

Men's mental health is a silent crisis. This is because, though there is no difference as such between men and women and their mental health problems, men are more likely to suppress their problems. But, it is very important to come out of the closet and address the problems.

The major mental health issues in men include elevated rates of suicide, major consumption of drugs, or constant social pressure. Men make up for over 75 per cent of suicide victims in the United States, with one man killing himself every 20 -minutes. Men living in rural areas are more prone to committing suicide. Research indicates that many men engage in substance abuse as a response to stressful life transitions. Many men reportedly had negative experience in family courts, with data suggesting that only about 1 in 6 men have custody of their children with minimal visitation rights. Moreover, societal norms dictate that men don't cry, and this puts pressure on men to hide their emotions when what they really want is to speak out or heard.

SUSCEPTIBLE AGE GROUP

Several factors increase the risk of mental health conditions and suicide among men. The following groups may be more at risk than others. They are:

Older men: aged 80 years and older are most at risk of suicide.

aged 80 years and older are most at risk of suicide. Men who have experienced trauma: Traumatic events, such as being the victim of an assault, increase the risk of experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Traumatic events, such as being the victim of an assault, increase the risk of experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Men experiencing employment issues: Having a high workload can be very overwhelming and can be the cause of mental health issues. Unemployment and retirement also increase the risk of depression.

Having a high workload can be very overwhelming and can be the cause of mental health issues. Unemployment and retirement also increase the risk of depression. Men with legal or financial concerns: Having legal or financial worries can trigger mental health problems and increase the risk of attempting suicide.

COMMON MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS AMONG MEN

Some of the most common mental health conditions among men are:

Depression

Depression is considered as a persistent low mood that interferes with everyday functioning worldwide and is one of the most common mental health conditions. Depression is most common in both men and women, but has become a bigger area of concern for Men.

Anxiety disorders

Anxiety disorders are considered as intense and uncontrollable feelings of fear and worry. The most common type being the generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Although women are twice as likely to experience GAD, men are less likely to seek treatment for it and go for check -up.

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a severe mental health condition wherein people do not interpret reality as it is, and are stuck in a loophole of repetitive pattern. They experience hallucinations, delusions, and other forms of disordered thinking. Schizophrenia mostly takes place in older people.

EARLY WARNING SIGNS TO LOOK OUT FOR

Early signs of Mental Health issues are:

Anger and irritability

Change in mood or energy level

Changes in appetite or sleeping habits

Difficulty focusing

Inappropriate use of drugs

Participating in risky activities

Thinking about or attempting suicide

HOW YOU CAN HELP

There are several things a person can do to help a loved one who may be suffering from any mental health conditions. A few examples:

Look for changes in the person's behaviour and mood. These may indicate the development of a mental health issue.

Talking has been the best form of expressing and letting go. Talk to the person and ask them how they are feeling and what they are going through. This is especially important if they have just experienced an upsetting event, such as divorce, violence, harassment, retirement etc. Encourage them to talk to a friend or confidant or a mental health professional who can be a guiding light in their life.

Check in with them regularly to see how they are feeling.

If someone is at risk of attempting suicide, do not leave them alone at their own space.

(This article is authored by Ms Ariba Khan, Founder, Jumping Minds)