Is There Some Correct Age To Become A Dad? Here's What Dr Chirag Says

Deciding To Conceive? 4 Factors To Keep In Mind

Is There A Proper Age To Become A Dad? When it comes to becoming parents, the right age is always a concern for both partners. While it is believed that the 20s is the right age to become a mother, there haven't been any criteria for the suitable period to become a father. In this article, we'll discuss the right time for a man to become a father. Becoming a father is not only determined by a man's age, but many social factors play a significant role. Dr Chirag Bhandari, Founder of the Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health, shares four elements that must be considered before conceiving.

Sperm Quality: Even though men can reproduce their entire life, the quality and quantity of sperm may degrade over time. As a man matures, his sperm undergoes genetic alterations, raising the risk of DNA damage to the sperm. This can have an impact on his fertility as well as the health of his future children. In addition, an unhealthy lifestyle and stress can also lower the sperm count in males. Therefore, it can be said that to become a father of a healthy child, a man must have healthy sperm too. So, when a man is healthy and living a good lifestyle, it should be considered the best time to conceive a child.

Even though men can reproduce their entire life, the quality and quantity of sperm may degrade over time. As a man matures, his sperm undergoes genetic alterations, raising the risk of DNA damage to the sperm. This can have an impact on his fertility as well as the health of his future children. In addition, an unhealthy lifestyle and stress can also lower the sperm count in males. Therefore, it can be said that to become a father of a healthy child, a man must have healthy sperm too. So, when a man is healthy and living a good lifestyle, it should be considered the best time to conceive a child. Economic Status: While the above two mentioned factors are entirely biological, social and economic factors also play a significant role in determining the right age to become a father. If a man is not financially stable and has no means to provide for himself and the family, it would not be a great idea to conceive. The child would need a lot of love, care, proper facilities and comfortable surroundings.

The Age: A man can biologically become a father as long as he has a healthy sperm count. As males tend to be reproductive throughout life, they can become a father if they have healthy sperm even later. Talking strictly about age, a man can become a father if he is as young as 19 years and even in his late 70s. The men have no particular age barrier to becoming a father.

A man can biologically become a father as long as he has a healthy sperm count. As males tend to be reproductive throughout life, they can become a father if they have healthy sperm even later. Talking strictly about age, a man can become a father if he is as young as 19 years and even in his late 70s. The men have no particular age barrier to becoming a father. Acceptance of Responsibility: Becoming a parent means a lot of responsibilities. You will need to change how you live and give your time to the child. For almost 3-4 years, your life will revolve around the child as they will need utmost care. If you are ready to take the responsibilities of becoming a parent, it is the right time for you to become a father.

Conclusion

Age is simply one of the millions of factors influencing various aspects of fatherhood. Your interest, geography, surroundings, previous experience, income, family structure, partner, support, personality, and especially your fertility influence your decision to become a father. As discussed above, if you think you are ready to become a father, you must try. If there's a problem linked to your fertility, it must be immediately addressed with professional help.

TRENDING NOW

RECOMMENDED STORIES