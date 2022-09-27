5 Routine Habits That Impact Sperm Count Of Men

Low sperm count in men can increase the risk of infertility, but it is still considered taboo in our country. There is a need to talk about this problem and here are 5 everyday habits that are increasing the chance of oligospermia.

Low sperm count in men is a neglected topic and not many are aware of this. Men are often embarrassed and ashamed to discuss the topic. A low sperm count occurs when the fluid (semen) one ejaculates during an orgasm contains fewer sperm than usual. Moreover, a low sperm count is also called oligospermia and it can steal one's peace of mind. Many factors such as hormonal imbalance, defects of tubules that transport sperm, industrial chemicals, heavy metal exposure, tumours, infection, and ejaculation problems are responsible for low sperm count in men.

The symptoms are low sex drive or difficulty maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction), pain, swelling or a lump in the testicle area, and even decreased facial or body hair. Having a low sperm count can make it difficult to conceive naturally. They may often be anxious and have stressful relationships with their partners. But, there are some day-to-day habits that can also lower the sperm count in men. These are some of the habits that men should watch out for on a day-to-day basis.

Habits That Could Low Sperm Count

Men, here are some of the risky habits that can lead to low sperm count. Also, men will have to embrace a healthy lifestyle to ensure protect their fertility.

Drug Use

Many of them take anabolic steroids to stimulate muscle strength and growth. But, this can cause the testicles to shrink and lower sperm production. Furthermore, using cocaine or marijuana might reduce the number and quality of your sperm too. It is better to quit drugs and stay healthy.

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol on a daily basis can be problematic for one reproductive health. It can lower testosterone levels and lead to decreased sperm production. Cut down on alcohol as soon as possible.

Tobacco

According to various studies, men who smoke might have a lower sperm count when compared to the ones who don't smoke. smoking &tobacco cause increased levels of damage to the DNA of sperm as well as quality ( decrease the motility & count). Thus, opting for smoking cessation therapy is imperative.

Stress

Can arise due to personal and professional life. Stress takes a toll on one's fertility. It can interfere with hormones needed to produce sperm. Also, being depressed will negatively affect sperm concentration. De-stress by doing relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation. One can also do any activities of his choice like reading, photography, gardening, or playing any instrument to calm down.

Being overweight or obese

Obesity can impact one's fertility by impacting sperm quality and causing hormone changes that reduce male fertility. It is essential for men to maintain an optimum weight with the help of a well-balanced diet and exercise.

(The article is contributed by Dr Akash Surana, Fertility Consultant, NOVA IVF, Vashi Mumbai)