3 Health Problems That Poor Sleep Can Cause In Men: How Do You Avoid It

Poor Sleep Can Cause Numerous Health Problems In Men

Poor sleep is associated with a higher risk of several health problems that affect the quality of life of men starting from mood disturbance to infertility. Read on to find out more!

Every adult requires an average number of hours of sleep daily. Due to factors such as busy work schedule, stress, anxiety or sedentary lifestyles, a considerable number of people do not meet this required amount. According to a study, almost 29.2 percentage of men achieved an average of six hours of sleep or even less. Chronic sleep disorder is one of the most common issues faced by many people, especially men. The study said that the factors triggering this condition are societal changes like heavy use and dependence on technology, unrealistic working hours, poor or no sleep hygiene. Sleep once lost cannot be compensated, say experts. Lack of sleep leads to the manifestation of a variety of problems that are especially faced by men. Research suggests that men tend to sleep a lot less than women on an average.

Here, let us look at some health issues that poor sleep can lead to.

Erectile Dysfunction

Studies show that almost 50 per cent of men experience erectile dysfunction for various reasons. Poor sleep also can lead to erectile dysfunction. Men who suffer from a condition called nocturnal hypoxemia are most likely to experience moderate to complete erectile dysfunction later. Sleep apnea can also lead to erectile dysfunction as can insomnia.

Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS)

This problem is very frequently experienced by older men. Symptoms include poor urine stream, incomplete emptying of the bladder, straining, changes to the frequency of urination, urination hesitancy, and nocturia. This condition affects sleep because the urge to urinate is more at night and vice versa. Obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia can also cause lower urinary tract symptoms in men.

Infertility

Sleep is associated with infertility in men. According to doctors, lack of sleep or poor sleep quality can lead to low sperm production which will lead to the inability of a man to conceive a child.

Tips For Better Sleep

There aren't any complicated tips on how to sleep better. It all depends on how organized a person can be.

Get into a proper routine

Get regular exercise

Exposure to sunlight is good for ensuring good sleep

Limit use of technology right before sleep

Avoid drinking alcohol before sleep and reduce the quantity of alcohol in general

Follow a healthy sleep routine such as hydrating yourself properly

Do not got to sleep hungry

Aside from these issues, not getting enough sleep is also associated with health problems that might affect the quality of your life. health problems such as cognitive impairment, cardiovascular disease and social impairment. leading a lifestyle where you balance all your activities in a correct manner will save you from these issues.