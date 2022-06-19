Men's Health Week: The Essence Of Managing Men’s Health In 2022

Allot 250-300 minutes weekly and get your strength training, cardio or any physical activity done.

It's 2022, and as humans, we've made much progress. And yet when it comes to men, gender roles are a massive hurdle regarding their health. Take detecting and prevention, for example. Men's health always takes a back seat either through unnecessary delays or other things taking priority at that moment. As a result, men end up paying less attention to their health than women from not watching what they eat to smoking and drinking. It's a slippery slope that ultimately ensures it's too late to reverse the effects when it hits them. Fitness Coach Miten Kakaiya, Founder Of Miten, says Fitness, there's the rigid guy stereotype that "I am tough, and I will handle whatever life throws my way", but this approach doesn't work because time and age catch up to all of us.

So, What Can You Do To Change This?

Firstly, let's have an open and honest discussion about the fact that seeking help does not make you weak. Some experts have spent decades in the field whose only purpose is to lay down a path to help you stay fit and healthy. So talk about your health issues, get your health check-ups done regularly, and ensure that you're always proactive, not reactive.

Secondly, have routine check-ups. From genetic conditions to heart and blood pressure issues, a lot can go wrong at any minute. So stay up-to-date with your body's performance, listen to it and stay one step ahead of the curve. Remember, the goal is to keep your mind and body healthy so they can perform optimally at all times!

Lastly, and most importantly, exercise. Primitively, we are hunter-gatherers, and our body was meant to move. So move it! Maybe you don't tend to put on weight, or perhaps you're comfortable with a few extra pounds, but your weight isn't the only marker of your health and fitness levels. Also, with age, if you don't do your basics to keep your fitness levels in check, it'll get more challenging as you get older! You have one body to live. Treat it like a temple and protect it. If you enjoy that more, play a sport, but constantly be on the move.

Exercise For All

Exercise keeps your body healthy and adds years to your life. It significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular issues and keeps your muscles and bones healthy and strong. From a mental health perspective, exercise has been proven to reduce depression, which primarily flies under the radar, especially in the case of men. It also helps you look younger, and all my 40+ clients at MSF will vouch for the same.

Be open, be honest and most importantly, don't be afraid to seek help. So, to all you men, the first step begins here. Together, let's work towards a stress-free, healthy and happy future.