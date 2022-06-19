- Health A-Z
It's 2022, and as humans, we've made much progress. And yet when it comes to men, gender roles are a massive hurdle regarding their health. Take detecting and prevention, for example. Men's health always takes a back seat either through unnecessary delays or other things taking priority at that moment. As a result, men end up paying less attention to their health than women from not watching what they eat to smoking and drinking. It's a slippery slope that ultimately ensures it's too late to reverse the effects when it hits them. Fitness Coach Miten Kakaiya, Founder Of Miten, says Fitness, there's the rigid guy stereotype that "I am tough, and I will handle whatever life throws my way", but this approach doesn't work because time and age catch up to all of us.
Exercise keeps your body healthy and adds years to your life. It significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular issues and keeps your muscles and bones healthy and strong. From a mental health perspective, exercise has been proven to reduce depression, which primarily flies under the radar, especially in the case of men. It also helps you look younger, and all my 40+ clients at MSF will vouch for the same.
Be open, be honest and most importantly, don't be afraid to seek help. So, to all you men, the first step begins here. Together, let's work towards a stress-free, healthy and happy future.
