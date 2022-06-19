Men's Health Week: 5 Simple Lifestyle Changes Diabetic Men Must Adopt

Men with diabetes need to adopt these five simple lifestyle changes.

Diabetes is a chronic disorder in which the body fails to generate or utilize insulin properly. There are many distinct forms of this condition, and in general, no two patients with diabetes are the same. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which your body attacks the insulin-producing beta cells in your pancreas. However, Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the condition caused by insulin resistance and the gradual loss of insulin-making function of the pancreas, can be prevented by making simple lifestyle modifications.

Similarly, if someone has prediabetes or elevated blood sugar levels, making a few adjustments today may go a long way to avoiding significant diabetes-related health consequences in the future, such as injury to the kidney, heart and nerves, erectile dysfunction (in men), etc. While anyone can get the condition, according to the American Diabetes Association, between 13.8 and 17% of males in the United States have diabetes. In India, 777 million adults will be diagnosed with diabetes in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

However, men are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes at a younger age. This is because men accumulate more fat in their abdomen than women, a known risk factor. Therefore, prevention is essential if you're a man at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes due to high cholesterol intake, excess weight or obesity, or a family history of diabetes. Dr Mudit Sabharwal, Head of Medical Affairs, BeatO App, shares the following habits that must be a part of your daily routine, helping you control your blood glucose (sugar), blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Eat Healthy: What you eat directly impacts your blood glucose levels. Therefore, concentrate on only consuming as much as your body demands if you have diabetes. There are no foods that are strictly forbidden. As a result, there is no such thing as a "diabetic diet" that works for everyone. Eat a healthy balance of fruits, vegetables, starches, low-fat dairy products, proteins, and whole grains. Reduce the intake of salt, refined carbohydrates, processed foods, trans-fat, saturated fat, and added sugar from your meals whenever possible. Remember that carbohydrates are turned into glucose, so keep your carb intake to a minimum. Choose lean, skinless meats such as poultry and fish over fatty red meat, and stay away from junk foods and fried foods in general. You can consult a certified dietitian or nutritionist to learn about the proper diet. Get Plenty of Exercises: As a result of the work-from-home culture, more people are becoming less active and passive. It is high time to become involved if you haven't already. Being physically active does not necessarily require you to join a gym or do cross-training. Aim for 30 minutes or more of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise such as brisk walking, running, biking, swimming, etc. An active lifestyle can help you manage weight and reduce blood glucose levels while boosting insulin sensitivity. Log Your Blood Glucose Levels: Keep track of your blood glucose levels regularly to ensure that they are within the healthy range recommended by your doctor. An HbA1C test, usually performed every three months, can help you better understand your blood sugar levels over time. In addition, you may now check your blood glucose levels in the comfort of your home using a home glucometer, which can be found in apps and devices such as the smartphone-connected BeatO Curv glucometer and the Abbott FreeStyle Libre. Uncontrolled blood glucose levels are considered extremely dangerous since they can lead to various additional health complications that can worsen along with COVID. Get Rid of the Extra Weight: Obesity is connected to excessive blood pressure, poorly regulated cholesterol and blood glucose levels, and is a leading cause of heart disease. Research suggests that people reduce their risk of diabetes by nearly 60% after decreasing around 7% of their body weight with exercise and dietary changes. The American Diabetes Association recommends that persons with prediabetes lose at least 7% to 10% of their body weight to avoid disease progression. Reduce Your Smoke/Alcohol Intake: If you don't drink or smoke, it can be easier to control your blood glucose levels. So, even if you choose to drink, don't overdo it. Men should consume no more than two drinks per day, according to the American Diabetes Association. Consult your doctor about options for quitting smoking permanently.