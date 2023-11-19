Men's Health After 40: A Complete List of Important Health Checkups Every Men Should Get

International Men's Day: Complete List of Important Health Checkups Every Men Should Get After 40

World Men's Health Day 2023: Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Director, Redcliffe Labs, tells us what men should do to keep their health under check.

In the rich and varied landscape of India, the health of men has become a prominent concern, demanding thoughtful attention and proactive initiatives. The intricate interplay of societal expectations, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, and mounting stress levels has cast a shadow over the well-being of men, with consequences that reverberate across various dimensions of their lives.

Men's Health Checklist: Essential Checkups to Keep You Healthy After 40

As chronic health disorders, mental health issues, and heightened cardiac risks continue to impact men, there is a pressing need for a comprehensive approach to ensure their overall wellness. This involves creating awareness about the escalating health risks men face and implementing preventive measures to address these challenges effectively.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

The rising incidence of lipid and blood sugar levels in men underscores the looming threat of NCDs. Researchers establish a direct correlation between type 2 diabetes and visceral fat deposition, contributing to over 1/6th of males experiencing low testosterone levels and an increased risk of diabetes. However, proactive preventive measures and informed decision-making present can help mitigate the risk of NCDs.

The recent analysis based on the processing of above 2 00,000+ samples at Redcliffe Labs reveals lipid and diabetes risks are comparatively higher in men. Out of all the audience with deranged lipid levels, 63% we're men. The same is true for audiences with deranged lipid and blood sugar levels. Out of the total samples analyzed, 60% were men.

Heart Health Issues

Elevated blood pressure, diabetes, stress, and sedentary lifestyles collectively elevate the risk of coronary heart disorders in men. Breaking free from a sedentary lifestyle and adhering to measures guided by healthcare professionals for managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels play a pivotal role in averting the escalating risk of heart health issues.

Cancer Concerns

Cancer emerges as a leading cause of mortality among men globally, with lung and prostate cancers being predominant in India. Effective strategies involve smoking cessation, regular prostate health checkups, full-body screenings, and the adoption of a healthy, active lifestyle to curtail the rising cancer risks.

Fertility Health

Infertility affects men and women alike, often attributed to lifestyle choices, hormonal changes, increased alcohol and tobacco consumption, and lower testosterone levels. Addressing this, it is imperative to avoid alcohol, quit smoking, and undergo regular screenings for fertility health. Notably, erectile dysfunction, once associated with aging, now affects men at younger ages, emphasizing the higher need for attention on fertility health issues.

Importance of Preventive Health Checkups

In navigating these health challenges, the pivotal role of preventive health checkups cannot be overstated. Regular screenings for diabetes, lipid levels, prostate health, and other vital markers empower men to take charge of their health. Early detection enables timely interventions, preventing the progression of severe health issues and fostering a culture of well-being.

On Men's Day, Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, emphasizes "the growing importance of embracing holistic wellness through preventive measures rather than solely focusing on addressing illness. It is crucial to foster an open and accepting dialogue about men's health concerns, free from societal constraints. Leveraging scientific advancements, numerous health checkups are available to detect potential risks early, underlining that early intervention is the cornerstone of comprehensive well-being. Seize control of your health to safeguard your overall wellness."

As we navigate the intricate landscape of men's health in India, a proactive and informed approach becomes the key measure of a Healthier Bharat. Preventive health checkups emerge as a transformative step, ensuring that men not only address existing health concerns but also embark on a journey of lasting well-being. Presently, the NCDs are growing in India, regardless of age. To live healthily, we should adopt a healthier lifestyle and set it as a habit for the coming generations. Own your health to own your life, because no wealth is mightier than health.