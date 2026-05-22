Menopause may increase bone fragility: Signs, risks and prevention

Menopause can weaken bones due to hormonal changes increasing fracture risk. Early awareness, proper nutrition, exercise and regular bone health screenings help maintain stronger bones.

Written By: Dr. Aashish Chaudhry | Published : May 22, 2026 4:56 PM IST

Menopause bone health. (Image: AI Generated)

Menopause is a natural phase of a woman's life that typically starts at the age of 45 and ends at 55. At this time of a women's life the menstruation begin to stop permanently and the body experiences a lot of hormonal changes. While most women associate menopause with just the cessation of period or mood swings it also has a major impact on their bones health.

Women must be aware about the physical changes that take place during this crucial time of their lives as lack of information and timely precautions of osteoporosis or weak bones can grow quickly. This also happen becuase estrogen levels that plays a crucial role in maintaining strong bones plummet during menopause hormone. This is also one reason why most women after menopause are prone to fractures particularly hips, spine and wrists.

Early symptoms of osteoporosis

A lot of women don't pay attention to early signs of menopause but you should note that even back pain, joint pain, stoop, loss of height or a minor fracture may mean that your bones are getting weaker. Unfortunately osteoporosis is said to be a silent disease as it does not offer any symptoms until it is fractured. This issue has been rapidly growing in India primarily due to poor diet, lack of physical activity, inadequate sun exposure, low calcium and vitamin D deficiency. Many women end up ignoring this prioritize due to domestic and family duties and the impact of which is seen through the ageing process.

Tips to make bones stronger

After menopause a balanced diet is key to maintain a healthy bones which include eating enough calcium in your diet every day through milk, yoghurt, cheese, green leafy vegetables, soy and sesame seeds. Vitamin D is also another important component for stronger bone health as it helps your body to absorpt calcium.

Additionally being exposed to morning sunlight and consuming supplements as prescribed by a physician may help increase the durability of your bone. Staying active on a regular basis is also non negotiable by including acitivites like walking, yoga, performing light strength training and weight-bearing exercises for building bone strength.

Other key factors to maintian a healthy bone is by avoiding excessive drinking and smoking which could have a negative impact on bones. Remember overindulging in caffeine and junk food can also have adverse effects on bone health.

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Importance of bone mineral density

After menopause women should have a bone mineral density (BMD) test periodically to determine how strong the bones are. Women who have a familial history of osteoporosis must take extra precautions to stay healthy even after menopause. Despite the nature of how your bone health can be affected due to a hormonal changes that occurd between 45 to 55 the good news is that your bone can remain strong for long periods if you have the right information, regular check-ups and a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or concerns about menopause and bone health.