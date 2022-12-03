Can Menopause Significantly Impact A Woman’s Everyday Life?

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
What is the most severe adverse effect of menopause: Almost 1/3rd of a woman's life is spent dealing with menopause or postmenopause. Research suggests that the world population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is projected to increase to 1.2 billion. Despite this, many women are undergoing this experience in silence.
Hormonal changes leading up to menopause (when periods end forever) typically begin in a woman's mid-40s, with the average Indian experiencing menopause nearly five years earlier compared to western nations, at around 46 years. Unfortunately, while this transition is shared by all women and leads to uncomfortable symptoms for many, it often goes unaddressed.
Menopause can be challenging for many. We are raising awareness about women's menopausal experiences so that women can better understand menopause, be more comfortable talking about it, and get the support they may need to live this life stage fully.
Follow us on