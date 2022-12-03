Can Menopause Significantly Impact A Woman’s Everyday Life?

Let's understand menopause and how it affects a female's daily life.

What is the most severe adverse effect of menopause: Almost 1/3rd of a woman's life is spent dealing with menopause or postmenopause. Research suggests that the world population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is projected to increase to 1.2 billion. Despite this, many women are undergoing this experience in silence.

MENOPAUSE A TOPIC STILL LARGELY UNDER-DISCUSSED

Hormonal changes leading up to menopause (when periods end forever) typically begin in a woman's mid-40s, with the average Indian experiencing menopause nearly five years earlier compared to western nations, at around 46 years. Unfortunately, while this transition is shared by all women and leads to uncomfortable symptoms for many, it often goes unaddressed.

SURVEY REVEALS MENOPAUSE IMPACTS VARIOUS ASPECTS OF LIFE

82% of respondents believe that menopause can impact a woman's well-being with many also thinking it affects their sexual life (78%), family life (77%), social life (74%) and work life (81%). About 84% of respondents feel women undergo many changes during menopause, which demands more care from the family. Of the 35% of women who did not go to the doctor, 21% have tried self-treatment (yoga, home remedies, meditation) 76% of women shared that they had never heard their mothers and older sisters look for any specific help during menopause. About 74% of women with menopause do not feel like attending social gatherings or parties, and 63% no longer feel as confident amongst their peer groups as they used to 73% of working women felt the need to take frequent leaves from work, and 66% commonly experienced mood swings and irritability at the workplace 89% of male respondents believe people do not talk openly about menopause in public forums

Menopause can be challenging for many. We are raising awareness about women's menopausal experiences so that women can better understand menopause, be more comfortable talking about it, and get the support they may need to live this life stage fully.