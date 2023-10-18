Menopause Day: 6 Tips To Empower Your Intimate Life During Menopause

Sexual Health in Menopause: Addressing Challenges and Enhancing Intimacy

Menopause can affect the intimacy between couples and how couples have sex. But if they talk openly, support each other, and try new ways to get close, they can improve intimacy and their sex life. Menopause is just one phase of a woman's life, and with the right attitude, it can be good. Menopause mainly occurs because the ovaries have exhausted the supply of eggs/ follicles and thus produce lesser quantities of two important hormones, estrogen and progesterone. This can lead to problems like dryness in the vagina, which can lessen the libido or desire for sex. It is helpful if both people in the relationship know that these changes are natural due to the hormonal changes around menopause and don't reflect a change in their love.

Here are six tips by Dr Ameya Kanakiya, Co-Founder and Head of Health Outcomes and Programs at Elda Health

Talking Things Out: Honest communication is one of the first and most essential steps in maintaining a healthy relationship during menopause. Women must feel okay discussing their sexual problems and worries with their partners. Partners need to listen and be supportive. This open talk helps people get used to the changes and find answers together. Getting Help from Professionals: Asking doctors for help, like gynaecologists, sexual health experts, or psychologists who can help you understand the problem and find solutions, can be very useful. Counselling, as well as solutions in the form of vaginal lubricants, medications and even menopausal hormonal therapy, can help you make sex more comfortable. TRENDING NOW Making Life Changes: Living a healthy life can also help make sex better during menopause. Regular exercise, eating healthy food, and finding ways to feel happier give you more energy and make you healthier. Doing these things together as a couple can help make their bond more potent. Trying New Ways to Be Close: Trying to rekindle the relationship by spending time together, including going on dates, watching movies, or going on treks and adventure trips, can help partners connect even more. These moments let them spend quality time together and remember the fun of being together. Learning from Others: Books, online support groups, and support from others going through the same issue can give a lot of helpful information and make you feel like you're not alone. Being Patient and Understanding: Both people in the relationship must be patient and understanding as they deal with changes in their sex lives. It might take time to figure out what works best for them, and trying different solutions is part of the journey.

