Weight loss might seem impossible once you hit menopause. We have a few tips that will help you deal with this depressing mid-life crisis.

Weight gain is a major health issue with most middle-aged women. Your favourite clothes start feeling tight, you feel lethargic and you are hungry most of the time. Women start experiencing weight gain way before they hit their menopause.

WHAT IS MENOPAUSE?

Menopause is a stage that every woman goes through during her lifetime. It happens naturally with age. Menopause marks an end of a woman’s reproductive life. A woman is said to have hit menopause, when her menstruation cycle stops for 12 consecutive months. Symptoms usually manifest between the ages of 45-55 years.

Women are born with a finite number of eggs, which are stored in the ovaries. The ovaries produce the oestrogen and progesterone hormones responsible for menstruation and ovulation. When the ovaries no longer release an egg every month, menstruation stops.

Symptoms of menopause differs from woman to woman. In fact, some women do not exhibit any of the signs while for others the symptoms are severe. Apart from menstruation changes and weight gain, there are several other symptoms which may occur during this phase. Insomnia, anxiety and difficulty in concentrating can become daily issues. You may have an urge to urinate more frequently and experience vaginal dryness and sore or tender breasts. Headaches might become a common occurrence and you may suddenly see a hair loss problem. You may also experience stiff or painful joints due to a reduced bone mass.

WHY DOES MENOPAUSE MAKE IT HARD TO LOSE WEIGHT?

As you go through this phase, you may notice that even if you are not gaining weight considerably, any weight you gain ends up accumulating around your belly. This happens because the ovaries stop producing the hormone oestrogen, and the only place where it can be generated is in your abdominal fat cells. As a result, your body naturally starts storing fat in that area in an effort to get enough oestrogen.

This type of fat, known as visceral fat, is toxic. It produces hormones like the stress hormone cortisol and inflammatory proteins called cytokines. These hormones force your body to use more insulin, which ramps up appetite and also increases the storage of fat in fat cells. This, in turn, causes you to put on more weight around the belly. All this can push you towards diabetes by making you insulin resistant. It can also increase your risk of having a heart attack.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT AFTER MENOPAUSE

It is important for you to take care of your weight gain in your mid 40’s. Otherwise, it can lead to other problems or make your existing health conditions worse during menopause.

Here are some tips that can help you manage your weight during this phase of your life.

Keep a check on diet

Many studies show that low carb diets are excellent for weight loss after menopause. It also reduces abdominal fat, which is the biggest problem for any middle-aged woman. A tip for you: You should start your meals with vegetables, proteins and have starch only if required. This helps in reducing the body’s blood sugar levels. It will also leave you with a feeling of fullness for a longer period of time.

Set a time window for meals

Intermittent diet is becoming popular by the day. This refers to ‘an alternate day of fasting’ diet in which you eat normally for a day and dramatically cut down your calorie intake the next day. But this might be difficult for some. Set a time window of 12 or 13 hours in which you can eat and try eating your last meal before 7 pm.

Take a stroll

Do not sleep immediately after having your dinner. Your body needs time to digest the food first. A healthy digestive system will ensure a healthy body and help you maintain your weight.

Sleep your way through

we cannot put enough stress on the importance of sleep. Lack of sleep stimulates your hunger hormones to act abnormally. It does so by lowering the levels of leptin, which suppresses appetite. It also increases ghrelin, which stimulates your appetite. Women who do not get about 7hours of sleep every night are at a higher risk of gaining weight.

Dance your way to health

It doesn’t matter if you can dance or not. You are doing this only for health. Join a dance class. Dance or aerobics provide a great cardio workout. It also helps you deal with stress. Aerobic exercises reduce belly fat while preserving your muscles.

Strength training is important

As you age, you become inactive and put on weight. To get rid of this excess weight, you need to lift more weight. An hour of strength training for twice a week can do wonders for your post-menopausal weight loss. Many women also reported a relief from physical pain.

Drink plenty of water

Menopause can induce abdominal pain in some women. Water can help in easing this pain. It also facilitates weight loss. Water is the magic potion for women going through menopause.

Make Yoga a way of life

If you are looking for a passive medium of exercise, try Yoga. It will help you to lose weight faster and in a more planned manner. Yoga not only helps in weight management but is also beneficial for mental health. It rejuvenates the entire body.