Menopause and Piles: Why hormonal changes increase risk of hemorrhoids and how to prevent them

Women go through different stages in life, and menopause is one of them. It usually happens between the ages of 45 and 50. During this phase, the body goes through many hormonal changes that affect not just periods but overall health, including digestion and metabolism. Because of these changes, many women may develop haemorrhoids (piles). Often, this is ignored as a normal sign of ageing, but it can become painful and serious if not treated.

During menopause, the level of estrogen starts to drop. This hormone plays an important role in keeping the body's systems, including digestion, working smoothly. When estrogen decreases, digestion slows down, which can lead to constipation and this can eventually cause piles.

Why do piles occur during menopause?

Piles during menopause can happen due to several reasons such as reduced physical activity, weight gain, low water intake, and a lack of fibre in the diet. At this stage, metabolism slows down, which affects digestion and often leads to constipation. If constipation continues for a long time, it can result in piles.

Many women also experience stress, poor sleep, and mood swings during menopause, which can further disturb digestion and bowel movements.

In addition, muscle strength in the body, including the pelvic floor muscles, gradually weakens after menopause. This makes passing stools more difficult, and repeated straining can worsen piles.

How does constipation lead to piles?

When a person is constipated, they need to strain during bowel movements. This puts extra pressure on the veins around the anus. Over time, these veins swell and turn into haemorrhoids. Women may feel pain, burning, or even notice bleeding during bowel movements, but these signs are often ignored as part of ageing.

How to prevent piles?

Piles are common, but they should not be ignored. If managed early, they can be controlled and the need for surgery can be avoided.

You may like to read

To prevent piles:

Eat a diet rich in fibre (like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains)

Drink enough water throughout the day

Stay physically active with regular exercise or yoga

Use over-the-counter creams, ointments, or suppositories to reduce itching and discomfort.

Avoid long periods of sitting on the toilet and stay active to reduce pressure.

Taking these simple steps can help maintain good digestion and reduce the risk of piles during menopause.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.