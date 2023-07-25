Why Women Experience Excessive Hair Loss During Menopause?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Women experience menopause after the age of 40. It is a natural and biological process which signifies that a woman can no longer reproduce. During this phase, it is not just women's bodies undergo a permanent change as it adjusts to the fluctuating hormone levels. This change also brings along a change in hair quality and quantity. Excessive hair loss is one of the changes that is induced by menopause. Experts say that this also happens due to the shift in hormone levels in the body. The level of estrogen nd progesterone becomes low. These hormones are responsible for promoting hair growth so, when it becomes less, the hair growth also becomes less. This can lead to various symptoms such as hair thinning, hair loss, and weakening of the hair follicles.
Hair issues can vary from individual to individual due to differences in hormonal functioning and other causes, such as environmental factors, genetics, and diet. However, these symptoms can be managed with proper lifestyle changes and with the help of a healthy routine. Menopause coach Tammana Singh shares causes and treatment.
Here are 5 factors which influence hair loss during menopause.
Hormone Imbalances: The menopause transition consists of a lot of hormonal fluctuations which can lead to hair problems, such as hair loss and poor hair growth. The main cause behind this problem is the dropping levels of oestrogen during menopause in the body. This affects the growth of hair follicles and results in conditions like greying of hair, split ends and frequent hair loss.
Genetics: Genetics also play a vital role in hair problems during the menopause transition. Inherited genes from the parents or bloodline can cause these problems, as some genes are responsible for inducing hair-related issues in the body. These genes suppress the hair growth follicles and prevent healthy growth of hair in females.
Polluted Environment: A polluted environment is also another cause of hair loss problems during menopause. Air pollution and the action of toxic gases from the environment seriously harm hair growth and cause multiple problems, such as hair thinning, rapid hair loss, split ends, greying of hair and weakening of hair follicles.
Stress: Stress causes hair loss and hair-related issues during the menopause period. High levels of cortisol during menopause induce stress in females, which can lead to hair loss and delayed hair follicle growth. It also impacts the strength of the hair and damages the hair follicles, leading to weakening of the hair.
Lifestyle And Diet: Bad lifestyle habits, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, also lead to hair problems during menopause. These factors, along with a nutrient-deficient diet, make things worse and cause multiple hair issues. A diet lacking in vitamins and minerals, such as zinc and riboflavin, can cause problems like poor hair growth and poor maturation of hair follicles.
Tammana Singh says that these treatments can help women battling hair loss during menopause.
