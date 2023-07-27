Menopause And Cancer: Expert Explains The Potential Risks And Prevention Tips

Menopause couch Tammana Singh says, women who get menopause later in life have higher chances of getting cancer as compared to women who get early menopause.

With age, women undergo severe hormonal changes that also affect the quality and quantity of ovarian follicles. In the perimenopausal age, women experience symptoms like weight gain, hot flashes, sleep problems, tender breasts and vaginal dryness. All these are found to be potential risk factors of cancer. Besides, ovulation also increases with age and women who have a poor lifestyle are at a greater risk of developing cancer. Women who get menopause after 55 years are prone to uterine and breast cancer. According to research, breast and uterine tissues get exposed to estrogen during a menstrual cycle. The more cycles, the more exposure and this increases the risk of cancer. In a nutshell, women who get menopause later in life have higher chances of getting cancer as compared to women who get early menopause.

It is believed that estrogen hormone reduces the symptoms of menopause including hot flashes, vaginal dryness and sweating at night. However, increased estrogen levels are also linked to uterine cancer. Women who take oral contraceptive pills to delay pregnancy or manage ovulation cycles are also unaware of the potential threat. These pills interrupt with estrogen hormone which causes an increase in the cancer cell production especially around the reproductive parts like breast and uterus.

Risk Factors Of Cancer

Tammana Singh, Menopause Coach and Founder of Menoveda lists out potential risk factors related to cancer during menopause:

Early puberty(before age 12 years)

Late menopause after 55 years

Overuse of oral contraceptive pills

Estrogen exposure

Hormonal replacement therapy(HRT)

Higher number of menstrual cycles

Smoking and alcohol

Poor lifestyle

Any genetic abnormality

Late pregnancy

Physical inactivity

Obesity

Several studies show that women who are on contraception or take treatment to delay menopause must note that these therapies and treatments increase the chances of developing cancer later in life. Breasts and uterus are main reproductive organs and produce hormones that promote good health and manage natural cycles. The health of these organs plays an important role in hormone synthesis. If any of these organs get unhealthy due to any factor, it can impact overall health and acts as a potent threat to serious illnesses including cancer.

Tips Recommended To Reduce The Risk

The more our organs work naturally, the better the functions. If your menstrual health is intact and you enter the perimenopausal stage before 55 years, you may not be at risk of cancer. Furthermore, you are less likely to be affected by the serious symptoms of menopause. The expert also advises to take natural therapies and supplements to manage the symptoms instead of taking therapies like HRT that may disturb your natural hormonal cycle. Here are some ways that can help you manage perimenopause and reduce the risk of cancer:

Do yoga everyday

Perform meditation to keep your mind calm and prevent stress

Promote positive thinking by practising gratitude and journaling

Avoid taking hormonal pills and switch to natural treatments that have lesser side-effects

Limit smoking and alcohol

Keep your weight under control

Manage a healthy diet and eat fresh, seasonal produces

Practise safe sex