The menstrual cycle which begins at the age of 10-12 years may continue around the age of 50. “The average age of a woman’s menopause is 51-52 years and it has also improved now because of better eating habits and the increasing amount of awareness regarding health. Moreover, before turning 45, many women may experience menopause whereas, around 5 per cent may get it before the age of 40. Women, you should consult your specialist as you may face many challenges regarding your health,’ says Dr Gayatri Deshpande, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, Mumbai.

Estrogen and progesterone are the those hormones which tend to have a helpful effect on the cells that are present in your body. Your other organs like hair, face, bones, heart and liver tend to have estrogen receptors which may react to those hormones. But, many women may face issues like hair fall, sagging skin, lack of muscle tone and can also pile up those excess kilos. Along with this, symptoms like dry skin, a urinary tract infection (UTI) and vaginal problems may also occur. Few may also experience night sweats, lack of concentration as well as depression. Though these things tend to occur naturally they can be worrisome.”

In case, you wish to manage the symptoms of menopause then you must observe these symptoms and be careful and consult your gynaecologist immediately. “Women, you must keep track about those sudden changes which take place in your body. You must ask your doctor to thoroughly evaluate you and get your hormone profile, lipid profile and renal profile checked. This will help you to know about the risk factors. Blood will be done the test which tells us if the patient is definitely menopausal or not. It is the hormone test which will reveal that the patient is definitely menopause. Before HRT is given in any form certain tests are done to rule out any kind of cancer or the risk of cancer. Those are 3 vital test- PAP smear, sonomammography of the breast and transvaginal ultrasound. HRT has to be tailor-made it cannot be given randomly to each and every woman,” explains Dr Deshpande.

HRT can only be given to the women suffering from hormonal deficiency.” It could also be in different forms- a local HRT, creams and gel or a vaginal tablet. It can also be an implant inside the skin or the uterus and patches as well. These are better ways then oral tablets. Your gynaecologist will also tell you about the lifestyle modifications and diet changes which you must adopt. You will have to ensure that you don’t put on weight and also manage those hot flashes as well. Furthermore, after speaking to your doctor, you can also try hormone replacement therapy in case your symptoms are severe. Moreover, a team of nutritionist, physiotherapist, yoga therapist and physician along with the gynaecologist can help you tackle it efficiently,” highlights Dr Deshpande.

Here are few facts about hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

• “The therapy should be tailor-made and target those specific areas which are a matter of concern like- if a woman is only experiencing hot flashes then she can be given medications. Also, women who are at risk of suffering from osteopenia (reduction of bone density) and fractures, for them, some medicines which are prescribed by your doctor can help avoid bone loss,” says Dr Deshpande.

• Other vital factors could be weight gain, obesity and high cholesterol levels. “In case, there are any changes in your lipid profile then you may be also at risk of cardiac issues like angina and myocardial infarction (heart attacks and failure). In a meta-analysis, it has been found that the risk of women suffering from cardiac problems has gone up from a 2-3 fold in women, once they cross the age of menopause. So, women, you will have to watch what you eat and cut down on the junk. Not only this, but you will also have to exercise on a regular basis. you can opt for walking and other exercises of your choice. Though hormone therapy may not directly impact your weight and lipid profile. But, the therapy can enhance your condition and you will feel good,” explains Dr Deshpande.

• Vaginal dryness, itching down there and infection can be commonly seen in women who are experiencing menopause. “It can also kill your sexual drive. So, in the case of a few women, local estrogen hormone cream along with oral HRT will be helpful. But, you must keep mind that in case you experience blood clots then avoid opting for this therapy. Since for those women, applying hormonal patches or gels on to their skin can be a good idea,” concludes Dr Deshpande.