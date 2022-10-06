- Health A-Z
Meningitis is the sixth largest infectious disease killer in the world. It is also the second biggest infectious cause of death among children under five years of age. The disease strikes rapidly and can kill within hours. On this World Meningitis day, it might be a good idea to understand the serious health consequences associated with the illness and what preventive measures can be taken to protect ourselves from the deadly condition.
The disease can be caused by many different pathogens including bacteria, viruses and fungi. Among the kinds, bacterial meningitis is the most occurring form. The disease is usually fatal and counts as a medical emergency. The treatment of the disease depends upon the nature of the pathogen causing it. As per WHO, over 2.5 million cases of meningitis are reported every year. The disease can affect anyone at any stage.
Meningitis is a disease caused by inflammation of the meninges. These membranes surround the brain and spinal cord. This inflammation is usually caused by an infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and the spinal cord. Infectious diseases caused by viruses and bacteria, and non-infectious conditions like cancer and head injury can cause the condition.
The disease is life-changing. It devastates families and communities every day. While Meningitis or the swelling of the membrane is not contagious but some of the causes of it are. The pathogens that caused the condition can be transmitted from one person to another. The following are symptoms associated with the condition-
In treatment of Meningitis, it is of prime importance to understand what pathogen might have caused it. Vaccines can be given against meningococcus and pneumococcus bacteria and Haemophilus influenza, all common causes of the disease. The following are some forms of the disease-
WHO has framed a roadmap to defeat meningitis by 2030. It aims to improve the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and aftercare of the disease. The following are some calls of action prescribed by the global health watchdog-
