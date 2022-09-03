Men With Low Testosterone At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Hospitalization: How To Boost Your Hormone Levels

Low Testosterone Is An Independent Risk Factor For COVID-19 Hospitalization. Boosting hormone levels may help negate the risk.

There are several factors that can increase your risk of becoming seriously ill if you get infected with COVID-19. These include pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease. If you're a man, your testosterone levels may also help determine your risk of COVID-19 severity.

Men with low testosterone levels are 2.4 times more likely to end up in the hospital due to serious COVID-19 infection than those with hormone levels in the normal range, reveals a new study. The normal range of testosterone levels is described as 300 to 1,000 nanograms per deciliter. High risk of COVID-19 hospitalization was seen in men with testosterone levels below 200 nanograms per deciliter.

The researchers behind the study suggested that boosting testosterone in men with low levels may help reduce cases of severe COVID-19, and thereby the burden of COVID-19 hospitalization.

The findings of the study, conducted by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University School of Medicine, were reported in JAMA Network Open.

Low Testosterone and COVID-19 severity

In this study, the research team analyzed the medical data of 723 men who were diagnosed with COVID-19, most of them tested positive for the virus in 2020 when there were no vaccines.

Among these men who developed COVID-19, they found higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalization in those with low testosterone levels compared to men with normal hormone levels. The risk of COVID-19 hospitalization was not seen in men who previously had low testosterone levels but were being successfully treated with hormone replacement therapy.

Howto boost your testosterone levels

COVID-19 is likely to stay for longer, so it is important that men with low testosterone levels get it treated to reduce their risk of serious illness.

Abhinav Diwan, a professor of medicine at Washington University and the study's co-senior author, cautioned that COVID-19 hospitalizations will likely continue as the virus keeps evolving into new variants with increased ability to escape immunization-based immunity.

According to Diwan, low testosterone is a problem for up to a third of men over 30. The condition is generally treated with testosterone replacement therapy.

However, he also cautioned that testosterone therapy is associated with increased risk heart disease and prostate cancer. Doctors are advised to discuss the pros and cons of hormone replacement therapy.

Moreover, he noted that the study is observational, and a clinical trial is needed to see if boosting testosterone levels can men avoid severe COVID-19.

Other health risks associated with testosterone levels

As mentioned by the researchers, low testosterone levels can also cause sexual dysfunction, depressed mood, irritability, difficulty with concentration and memory, fatigue, loss of muscular strength and a reduced sense of well-being overall.