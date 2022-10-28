Men Too Can Have PCOS? See What It Means

Some association between the condition and the early onset of androgenetic alopecia (loss of hair) in men with some insulin resistance has been observed

Some of these men have been those whose female relatives are afflicted with PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has become a common hormonal condition affecting women during their childbearing years. Irregular periods, excessive body hair, and insulin resistance are a few symptoms that affect these women. With more research in the area, it has been found that the condition is as much a metabolic concern as the reproductive one. Interestingly with growing studies on the syndrome, experts have suggested that men too can develop an equivalent PCOS.

As per experts, both ovarian-related factors and non-ovarian-related factors do play a role in the manifestation of the illness. While the syndrome is now affecting many young women but the intrinsic factors causing the condition are still unknown. As a result, the focus is more on the management of symptoms than treating the underlining cause.

What is PCOS?

PCOS is now a well-known endocrine disorder characterized by changes in the menstrual cycle, changes in the ovaries, and biochemical abnormalities in the body. The condition is also characterized by abnormal production of androgens or male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small quantities. The name of the condition comes from the cysts that form in ovaries of affected women and these cysts release androgens. There are also some metabolic or biochemical changes associated with the condition like insulin buildup in the body or insulin resistance. The affected women lie at risk of developing Diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular conditions. The condition has been studied from a female perspective and the association of the condition with obesity and some genetic factors has been established.

PCOS and Men?

Some recent studies have identified an equivalent PCOS-like condition in some men. Some of these men have been those whose female relatives are afflicted with PCOS. Similar hormonal, metabolic, and clinical alterations occurring in PCOS women have also been reported in their female relatives, suggesting an association between the male and female forms of the syndrome. Some association between the condition and the early onset of androgenetic alopecia (loss of hair) in men with some insulin resistance has been observed. However, no association has been established between the male equivalent of PCOS and obesity. As per some experts, the fairly new area of research could even later show that the reproductive dysfunction of PCOS might just be a just symptom common to men and women and not the primary factor causing it in the first place.

Symptoms of PCOS

The condition has been primarily understood from a female perspective, so the most common symptom of the disorder is irregular or absent periods. The following are some other symptoms-

Excessive hair on face Acne Darkened skin or excess skin (skin tags) on the neck or in the armpits Mood changes Pelvic pain Weight gain around your middle.