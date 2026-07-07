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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 7, 2026 9:24 PM IST
A new study has revealed that male cases of cancer have a much higher rate of being diagnosed at a late stage than female's. This may be one of the explanations men outnumber women in the death rates from many common cancers, researchers say.
The study, presented by researchers from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and published in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), analyzed data from millions of cancer patients. It determined that men were more likely to be diagnosed with regionally and/or distant-stage cancer for many non-reproductive cancers, than women.
Experts believe there are several reasons behind this difference. Many men put off getting medical care even if they have symptoms that aren't normal. They might overlook symptoms like cough, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloody stool, urine changes or lumps until the disease has advanced.
Women, on the other hand, may have more frequent health care encounters, because of reproductive health, or cancer screening, or to detect illnesses earlier. This increased interaction with healthcare can help with earlier diagnosis of women, researchers say.
Early detection of cancer makes treating it much easier. The World Health Organization (WHO)reports that a good prognosis increases with early diagnosis, preventing complications, and decreasing the death toll.
Because there are significant potential impacts of screening programs, simple tests and regular health assessments, as well as knowing when to look for signs of autism, can make a huge impact.
There are a number of cancers that health groups suggest screening for based on an individual and their age. These include:
While some cancers can't be prevented, there are steps you can take to lower the risk of certain cancers. Experts recommend:
If symptoms persist or something feels unusual, seeking medical advice early could make a life-saving difference.
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