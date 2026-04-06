Men’s health matters: Father’s tobacco use may increase diabetes risk in future children

As awareness grows healthcare experts are urging men to adopt healthier habits not just for themselves but for the well being of future generations.

A new study has raised concerns about how a father's smoking habits could impact the long term health of his children. Researchers have warned that paternal nicotine exposure may increase the risk of diabetes in offspring highlighting the growing importance of men's health even before conception.

Risks of father's smoking on child's health

According to findings published in the Journal of Endocrinology it suggests that fathers exposed to nicotine may pass on metabolic changes to their children. The study conducted on mice highlights how nicotine exposure before conception can alter offspring's glucose increasing their risk of developing diabetes later in life. While the research is based on animal models experts say it adds to a growing body of evidence that paternal lifestyle choices can influence offspring health outcomes.

Effect of nicotine exposure on future generations.

Nicotine is one of the primary components of tobacco that has been known to impact several systems in the body. The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that tobacco use is one of the major causes of preventable ailments in the world. Scientists are also of the view that exposure to nicotine can lead to the occurrence of epigenetic changes i.e the changes in the gene expression but does not change the sequence of the DNA that can be passed on. Such modifications can interfere with the insulin activity and glucose metabolism in children.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a long term disorder which influences the way the body transforms food into energy. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) define this condition as a situation when the level of sugar in the blood is excessive because of issues with insulin production or functioning. The usual symptoms are frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, blurred vision and slow healing wounds. When the patient is not treated, then diabetes may cause severe complications like heart disease, kidney failure and nerve damage.

The importance of paternal health

Historically pregnancy related health discourse has given more attention to mothers. Nonetheless specialists at the Cleveland Clinic underline that the health of a father prior to conception is also a decisive factor. Smoking may impair sperm quality and DNA integrity that may lead to metabolic and developmental problems in children.

Can the risk be reduced?

The good news is that these risks may be preventable. According to the Mayo Clinic quitting smoking can significantly improve overall health and reproductive outcomes. Here are some experts tips for men planning to become fathers:

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Quit smoking and avoid nicotine products

Maintain a healthy diet and weight

Exercise regularly

Manage stress levels

Seek medical advice if needed

Since sperm development takes around three months making lifestyle changes well in advance can improve reproductive health and potentially reduce risks to future children. The latest findings reinforce an important message of a father's health before conception matters more than previously thought. While more human studies are needed the evidence so far suggests that tobacco use may have lasting consequences beyond the individual.

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