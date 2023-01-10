Memory Disturbance After COVID-19: Common Cognitive Impairments Seen During Recovery And After The Infection

COVID-19 survivors recovering from the illness complained of various cognitive impairments. A Cognitive expert explains the potential causes as well as ways to treat such a condition.

The COVID-19 pandemic did shake the entire world with its varied presentation. Though respiratory symptoms were most common, various neurological symptoms such as stroke appeared as a primary manifestation in multiple cases. The COVID-19 infection gradually unveiled itself in many ways and it became difficult for any physician to judge which cases with particular manifestations need to be suspected of COVID-19 and which not. Recently it has been found that post-COVID-19 patients recovering from the illness complained of various cognitive impairments including a range of memory and attention disorders.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. Sheetal Goyal, MD, DM, PDF - Cognitive Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Consultant Neurologist and Cognitive expert, Wockhardt Hospital, Central Mumbai, enlightens us on memory disturbance after COVID-19 infection.

Q. What are the types of cognitive impairment seen during recovery and after COVID-19 infection?

The main type of cognitive impairments noticed was difficulty recollecting recent conversations, missing the flow of conversation in between, could not keep attention on one activity for long, cannot recollect the date of important meetings, started staying alone, decrease emotions, decrease interaction with family members, decrease interest with new learning, decrease judgment capability, change in personality, performing not well in academics, etc.

Q. When to suspect COVID-19 infection as the culprit for such cognitive dysfunction?

It can be well understood when family members or his/her colleague notice a change in cognition like memory or attention disorder which was not present earlier before the infection with COVID-19. The cognitive impairment can be noticed well immediately after recovery. Sometimes due to autoimmune conditions, it can also be noticed a few months after COVID-19 infection and near complete recovery.

Q. What are the potential causes considered behind the cognitive impairments following COVID-19 infection?

The potential causes are varied, and multiple and careful cognitive examinations will give a better picture of the exact etiology. Some identified factors are - associated anxiety, depression, insomnia, and post-traumatic stress following COVID-19 infection which led to decreased attention secondary to psychiatric illness, prolonged steroid use, hypoxic damage to the brain following severe pulmonary infection, social isolation leading to worsening of already set in memory disturbances, deficiency of important vitamins and minerals that are essential for cognitive health, multiple drug usage, direct affection of brain leading to either residual physical or functional damage to the central nervous system, autoimmune antibodies developed following followed and stayed undiagnosed and left untreated are all found to be a potential cause.

Q. Are such issues treatable?

The majority of factors are treatable. The only requirement is a proper evaluation of the factor leading to such issues. If a treatable cause is identified and replaced with an appropriate need, we can reverse the condition to large extent. Such patients need not only pharmacological management but also require nonpharmacological assessment which includes cognitive stimulation therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, relaxation technique, etc.

Q. How are such cases diagnosed?

Proper history-taking and spending appropriate time with the patient as well as their family members are undoubtedly the most important step to understanding the type and cause of cognitive dysfunction. This can be followed by appropriate investigations which include both blood investigations and imaging studies to further confirm the diagnosis. Once the diagnosis is made, supplementing the patient with appropriate pharmacological and non-pharmacological management is the final step.

Q. What is the prognosis of such a condition?

If diagnosed early and treated appropriately we can to a large extent prevent any permanent sequelae of cognitive impairment. Treatable causes when treated give the best result. However, even if damage has been set in, it is noticed that due to brain plasticity, if the patient receives the required treatment, such a patient on many occasions shows signs of excellent improvements.

Q. Who treats such a condition?

A dedicated cognitive expert who is specially trained to deal with such conditions is the best person. It is seen that such cases should be treated with minimal medications as many psychiatry medications are seen to further worsen memory and attention disorders in such cases. Hence, it's always wise to search for a cognitive expert for treating such cases.

Q. Final message for our readers

Don't ignore even minor cognitive impairment if noticed after infection. Don't consider all memory or attention disorders as age-related or not treatable. Many such presentations have hidden treatable causes to it. Cognitive dysfunction can never be treated just on medication, and it needs a comprehensive and holistic approach including both pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures for a successful outcome. Be smart to consult a cognitive expert.