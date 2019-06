If you use your smartphone before sleeping, your brain is tricked to think that it is daytime. ©Shutterstock

Mobile phones have taken over our lives. From boardroom to the bedroom, it is the ever-present nemesis of our existence. Do you read messages the first thing in the morning? Is surfing the net the last thing you do before going to sleep? If yes, you might be unknowingly harming yourself.

Smart phones’ screens emit blue light, which is known to adversely affect the human body. Dan Seigel, a prominent clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, recently spoke at length about the exposure to mobiles and the effect it has on the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. He says that staring at backlit screens suppresses the secretionof melatonin in the body. Any decrease in its level will cause sleep problems.

Also, exposure to unnatural blue light tricks the mind into believing that it is still day time. By staring constantly at your smart phone, you are exposing your eyes to a steady stream of photons that tell us it is not time to sleep yet.

FACTS ABOUT MELATONIN

Melatonin is a hormone primarily released by the pineal gland to regulate sleep in our body’s system. It is responsible for maintaining blood pressure and regulating the reproduction organs. The hormone is only released when the pea sized pineal gland is stimulated by the darkness and is totally suppressed when exposed to light. But by using the phone before sleeping, the body is cheated of this hormone and as a result our sleep also suffers. Here are some more facts about this sleep hormone.

Melatonin is made with serotonin which is a neurotransmitter derived from the amino acid tryptophan.

The levels of melatonin produced by the body can be affected by consumption of caffeine, tobacco or alcohol.

The highest levels of nighttime melatonin are found in young children.

Exercising and getting enough light exposure during the day helps in regulating the circadian rhythm of melatonin and ensures effectiveness at the night.

Melatonin can be helpful for young children with disabilities related to development like autism.

Melatonin secreting cycles can be disrupted due to poor vision, shift work or jet lag.

HOW MELATONIN PROMOTES SLEEP

This brain chemical suppresses the neurons that are responsible for keeping you awake and makes you sleepy. A study published by the Journal of Pineal Research showed that blocking melatonin receptors in the brain during bedtime increased wakefulness. In the research,scientists infused melatonin in the brain of an awake and active mouse in a dark environment.The mouse exhibited an increased level of sleepiness and a reduced level of activity.It also suppressed certain specific neurons that stimulate the brain to stay awake.

BENEFITS OF MELATONIN

We often do not give sleep much attention as we are busy working hard the whole day. But the body needs at least seven to nine hours of sleep at night to function properly and clear all the toxins inside. A new study by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that one out three Americans do not get their regular sleep quota. Melatonin is a natural sleep aid and is a definite assistance to a good night’s rest. Other than that, this hormone can benefit patients suffering with breast and prostate cancer.

FOODS THAT TURN SEROTONIN INTO MELATONIN

Tryptophan is an amino acid that turns into the neurotransmitter serotonin when you take it in the form of food. Serotonin, in turn, gets converted to melatonin. Vitamin B6 also helps in converting tryptophan into this sleep-boosting hormone. Include them in your meals.

Dietary sources of tryptophan: Dairy products (milk, low-fat yogurt, cheese), poultry (turkey, chicken), seafood (shrimp, salmon, halibut, tuna, sardines, cod), nuts and seeds (flax, sesame, pumpkin, sunflower, cashews, peanuts, almonds, walnuts), legumes (kidney beans, lima beans, black beans split peas, chickpeas), fruits (apples, bananas, peaches, avocado), vegetables (spinach, broccoli, turnip greens, asparagus, onions, seaweed) andgrains (wheat, rice, barley, corn, oats).

Dietary sources of vitamin B6: Sunflower seeds, pistachio nuts, flaxseeds, fish (tuna, salmon, halibut), meat (chicken, tuna, lean pork, lean beef), dried prunes, bananas, avocado and spinach

FOODS CONTAINING THIS HORMONE



Melatonin also occurs naturally in some foods. Try to have them at night before bedtime.

Dietary sources of melatonin: Fruits and vegetables (corn, asparagus, tomatoes, pomegranate, olives, grapes, broccoli, cucumber), grains (rice, barley, rolled oats), nuts and seeds (walnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, mustard seeds, flaxseed)

FOODS THAT BOOST MELATONIN PRODUCTION



Calcium is a micronutrient that helps in the secretion of melatonin. That is why sleep experts recommend it for people suffering from insomnia. Have them in your diet.

Dietary sources of calcium: Dark leafy greens, milk, cheese, yogurt, sardines, fortified cereals, soybeans, orange juice, enriched breads and grains, okra and broccoli

NATURAL WAYS OF INCREASING MELATONIN LEVELS

Food is not the only way to boost the production of sleep hormone. There are some small lifestyle tweaks that can help in boosting melatonin.

Expose yourself to light during the day

Try to get at least fifteen minutes of bright sunlight every day, preferably during daytime. This will increase production of melatonin at night so that you can sleep better. It will also help you to stay awake during the day.

Stay away from electronic devices in the evening

Avoid using your phones, tablets or computers at least an hour before you go to sleep. Melatonin levels are affected by the blue light produced by these devices. They tell your body to suppress the production of this hormone. You can preferably start reducing your exposure to artificial or blue light two to three hours before sleep or even just after sunset.

Limit your intake of caffeine

Limit your consumption of coffee, caffeinated tea, soda and other caffeinated beverages as they decrease your melatonin levels. Avoid drinking caffeinated drinks towards the later part of the day.