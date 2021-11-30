Why Moles Sometimes Become Melanomas?

If your mole getting larger, see a doctor.

Moles are usually harmless but sometimes existing moles can change into melanoma. Get to know how normal moles are different melanomas.

Melanoma is known as the most dangerous form of skin cancer. It develops when melanocytes (the cells that give the skin its tan or brown colour) start to grow out of control. While melanoma is less common than other types of skin cancers, it is the most serious one as it often spreads to other parts of the body if not caught and treated early. According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is responsible for most deaths from skin cancer.

Detecting melanoma may not easy as it may look like an age spot, a bruise, a sore, a cyst, a scar or a mole. Existing moles can also change into melanoma. Wondering how moles change into melanoma? Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) researcher Robert Judson-Torres, who is the assistant professor of dermatology and oncological sciences at the University of Utah, has explained it in a new study published in eLife Magazine.

Moles and melanomas: How they are different

According to the researchers, both moles and melanomas are skin tumors formed by the same cells called melanocytes, which give color to the skin to protect it from the sun's rays. Moles are usually harmless, but melanomas are cancerous.

Similar changes to the DNA sequence of melanocytes, called BRAF gene mutations, are found in over 75% of moles and 50% of melanomas.

It is believed that when melanocytes only have the BRAFV600E mutation the cell stops dividing, resulting in a mole. But when these cells have other mutations along with BRAFV600E, they divide uncontrollably, turning into melanoma. This model is called "oncogene-induced senescence." However, several studies have challenged this model.

In the new study, Judson-Torres and his team have discovered a new molecular mechanism that explains how moles form, how melanomas form, and why moles sometimes become melanomas.

How moles change into melanoma

For the study, the team examined the moles and melanomas donated by patients using transcriptomic profiling and digital holographic cytometry. While transcriptomic profiling helped them determine molecular differences between moles and melanomas, digital holographic cytometry enabled them to track changes in human cells.

They found that melanocytes that turn into melanoma are actually affected by environmental signals that give them direction and not due to additional mutations. The cells express genes in different environments, telling them to either divide uncontrollably or stop dividing altogether, they said.

The finding gives a new outlook in prevention and treatment of melanoma, the researcher noted suggesting that it may be possible to combat melanoma by changing the environment.

Early warning signs of melanoma to watch out for

The ABCDE method is an easy way to detect melanoma early or to check if an abnormal skin growth or mole may be cancerous or not.

A stands for asymmetry: Does the mole or spot look different on each half?

B stands for border: Are the edges of the mole jagged or irregular?

C stands for colour: Is your mole uneven in color with different shades of black, brown and tan?

D stands for diameter: Is your mole getting larger?

E is for evolving or elevation: Has your mole changed in size, shape or texture over the past few weeks or months?

If any of your moles exhibit these signs, consult your dermatologist immediately for a proper evaluation.