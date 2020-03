Lost your partner? You may be at high risk of dying from skin cancer. A news research has claimed that individuals who experience the loss of a partner face an increased risk of dying from melanoma or skin cancer. This is because they are less likely to be diagnosed with the disease – explain the researchers.

As bereaved people no longer have a close person to spot early signs of skin cancer, detection and diagnosis get delayed. When the cancer progress to later stages, it is generally more aggressive and harder to treat.

The study findings are published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

Each year, 197,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma globally. The survival rate of melanoma patients is relatively high, depending on what stage the cancer is at detection. Early detection and treatment are crucial for improving survival.

The researchers say partners can play a key role in spotting early signs of skin cancer. They suggest regularly checking your skin, particularly in hard to reach locations such as the back, scalp, and ear.

Melanoma Warning Signs

Melanoma is one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer. It commonly appears on the legs of women; in men, it usually develops on the trunk. However, melanomas can arise anywhere on the skin, even in areas which are not exposed to sun. Experts advise using the “ABCDE rule” to spot some of the common warning signs –

Asymmetry: See if you have spots that lack symmetry. For example, one part of a mole or birthmark doesn’t match the other.

Border: A spot with irregular, ragged, notched, or blurred edges.

Colour: Spots which have different colours such as black, blue, red, white and/or grey.

Diameter: Are your spots getting bigger? If the spot is larger than ¼ inch across – about the size of a pencil eraser. It may be a cause of concern. However, melanomas can sometimes be smaller than this.

Evolving: Look for spots that are changing and growing. If you have a mole that is changing in size, shape, or colour – consult your doctor immediately.

