Skin Cancer On The Rise Among Younger Adults, Dermatologists Urge For Protection

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells.

A dermatologist explains why younger adults, especially men, are becoming prone to skin cancer, and shares tips to reduce the risk.

Skin cancer is on the rise among younger adults of age 25 to 30 years and even teenagers of 15-20 years of age. Many cases of a widely found skin cancer, called melanoma, have been reported in these age groups. UV (ultraviolet) sun damage is one of the leading causes of melanoma. Cells that have been damaged, particularly by short bouts of bad, blistering sunburns as a child or regular tanning bed use as a teen or young adult, are more likely to develop cancer. Melanoma can develop in places where there is no dark spot or bump. Melanoma develops when melanocytes cease to function normally. They begin to grow out of control as a result of a genetic change (mutation), sticking together to form tumours, crowding out healthy cells, and damaging surrounding tissue. Hence, dermatologists urge people of all ages to protect their skin and practise sun safety.

Dr. D M Mahajan, MBBS, MD (Dermatology), DLO (ENT), Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, explains the factors contributing to surge in skin cancer cases among young people as well as shares tips to reduce the risk.

Reasons behind the rise in skin cancer among younger people

The rise in skin cancer among young adults can be an outcome of various factors like:

Exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiations and other sources, such as tanning beds.

Participating in outdoor sports played directly under the sun,

Low sun protection habits such as not applying sunscreen, wearing hats and fully covered clothes.

Delayed dermatologist visits for skin check-ups and early detection.

Men are at higher risk of developing skin cancer

The incidence of skin cancer varies by gender, with men being at higher risk. Below are the reasons:

Sun exposure: Men tend to have higher rates of sun exposure, especially during outdoor activities and have a higher tendency to sunburn.

Skin type: Men tend to have thicker and oilier skin than women, which may make them more susceptible to skin damage from the sun.

Occupational exposure: Certain occupations, such as construction workers, farmers, and fisherman, expose men to higher levels of ultraviolet radiation, increasing their risk of skin cancer.

However, skin cancer can affect both men and women, regardless of age or skin type. It is important for everyone to take steps to protect their skin from the sun, including wearing protective clothing, applying sunscreen, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Tips to prevent or reduce skin cancer risk

Below are some tips that can help prevent or reduce the risk of skin cancer in both men and women include:

You may like to read

Wear protective clothing: Wear clothing that covers as much skin as possible, including full-sleeved shirts, pants, and a wide-brimmed hat.

Apply sunscreen: Use a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and reapply every two hours, after swimming,

Limit sun exposure during peak times: The sun's rays are at their highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so try to avoid the sun as much as possible.

Seek shade: Seek shade under trees, umbrellas, or other structures when possible.

Wear sunglasses: Wear sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays to protect the delicate skin around your eyes.

Check your skin regularly: Examine your skin regularly and report any changes or suspicious spots to your doctor.

Avoid tanning beds: Tanning beds emit high levels of UV radiation, which can increase your risk of skin cancer.

Eat a healthy diet: Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains may help reduce your risk of skin cancer.