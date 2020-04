It’s true that skin cancer strikes men harder than women. Studies have shown that men are more likely to die of melanoma, the most-serious skin cancer, than women. Men are also more likely than women to develop melanoma and the risk gets higher as they get older. By age 65, men are two times as likely as women of the same age to get this type of skin cancer.

A combination of factors, including environmental and genetic factors, may cause melanoma. But doctors believe that exposure to the harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and from tanning lamps and beds is the leading cause of this form of skin cancer. But why melanoma is more common in men than women? Read further to find your answer and how to reduce the risk.

Why Are More Men Dying of Skin Cancer?

A prominent reason is that men know less about skin cancer than women. No, we are not just saying it, this is a fact and there are studies and surveys to support it. Less knowledge about the condition makes men less likely to protect their skin from the sun. You will also agree that women apply sunscreen more often than men. The fairer sex also uses makeup and other cosmetics that offer sun protection. But the higher skin cancer risk in men is not only because of more sun exposure.

The difference in skin type between men and women is likely another major cause. Compared to women, men have thicker skin. A man’s skin also has less fat beneath and contains more collagen and elastin, fibers that give the skin firmness and keep it tight. Studies have shown these all factors make men’s skin more likely to be damaged by the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. Researchers found that men’s skin reacted more intensely to UV rays than women’s skin did. Also, a women’s skin is found to be better at repairing the damage caused by UV rays.

How Men Can Lower Risk of Getting Melanoma

You can’t do anything about how your skin reacts to the sun but paying attention to sun protection can reduce your risk of getting melanoma. So to help you out, we bring to you tips to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays –

Wear sunscreen: Skin experts recommend sunscreen that offers SPF 30, broad-spectrum protection, and water resistance. There are sunscreens formulated just for men, so grab one get to get the needed sun protection.

Use a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses: If you who dislike applying lotions and creams, this is a good way to protect their skin from the sun. Wear long sleeves and pants when you go out in the sun.

Avoid stepping out in the sun between from 10 am to 2 pm if possible: This is the time when the sun’s rays are strongest. Even if you have to go out at this time, seek shade whenever possible.

Skin self-exams: If diagnosed early, melanoma is highly treatable. Regularly check your skin for signs of skin cancer. Take help of your partner to check hard-to-see areas like your backside. If you see any warning signs in your skin, consult a doctor for skin cancer screenings.